FIA fails to prove Imran’s link to banned funding – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has observed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) could not provide evidence to link former Prime Minister Imran Khan to the prohibited funding his party allegedly received.

In a detailed judgment delivered on Wednesday, the divisional bench composed of Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Judge Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri found that the FIA ​​could not produce sufficient evidence to support its request to cancel Mr. Khans.

Previously, Mr Khan had been granted pre-arrest bail by a trial court in the prohibited finance case.

The FIA ​​lawyer argued that during the investigation it emerged that Arif Masood Naqvi, owner of M/s Wootton Cricket Limited (WCL), UAE (registered in the Cayman Islands), had transferred from ill-gotten money to the tune of $2.12 million to a UBL account.

IHC Rejects Plea to Revoke PTI Leaders’ Pre-Arrest Bail

He said that Mr Naqvi, the founder and owner of the Abraaj Group, in the United Arab Emirates, had been fined by the Dubai Financial Services Authority for carrying out unauthorized activities in the international financial center of Dubai. Dubai and misusing investors’ money. Mr. Naqvi is also facing trial in the UK and US for defrauding investors, but PTI has submitted an affidavit of Mr. Naqvi to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stating that all monies raised on the WCL accounts were transferred to the parties’ account in Pakistan.

The lawyer argued that the affidavit was found to be false and forged when the signers and beneficiaries of the UBL account were Mr Khan and nine other people. However, when the amount was transacted on the PTI account, 12 STRs (suspicious transaction reports) had to be reported by the UBL to the authorities concerned, but the latter had not fulfilled their obligations.

He alleged that UBL not only facilitated these suspicious/illegal transactions, but also enabled the internet merchant to acquire a deal by changing the title of the accounts to Naya Pakistan of the aforementioned UBL PEP (Politically Exposed Persons) account.

The lawyer for the FIA ​​claimed that the trial court had granted the pre-arrest bond to Mr Khan without proper deliberations.

The court observed that the FIR reflected only two eventualities. One, Mr. Naqvi provided an affidavit to the ECP regarding the foreign currency transferred to the PTI account, but said affidavit was found to be false/forged as two other transactions were made from WCL. on two different accounts in Pakistan in May 2013. The court noted that this had nothing to do with Mr Khans’ case as the FIA ​​may investigate that the amount handled by Mr Naqvi is Ill-gotten money and that his affidavit was false, but these two aspects were not probed to date.

The second element, which has been highlighted throughout the case, is the allegation against bank officials who failed to report 12 CTR/STR to the relevant authorities despite receiving a huge sum in US dollars. on the account of PTI, which indicates that the case should fall. under the mandate of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) as the primary regulator under the SBP Act 1956, the court order said.

The FIA ​​has not demonstrated any of the SBP regulations where account signers at a regular bank are subject to prosecution, she noted.

Regarding the allegation of switching PTI account with Naya Pakistan, the court ruled that it was not a violation at all.

The bench took notice of the Exchange Regulation Act 1947 and noted that the prosecution had failed to show the requirements of Section 19 of the FERA, 1947 [complied with] prior to registration of the FIR, where only a person authorized on behalf of the Federal Government or the State Bank, supported by an affidavit, may declare that an offense under the provisions of this Act has been committed.

The bank expressed surprise at the conduct of SBP officials, who have not yet investigated the banking transactions as the lead regulator, nor declared any of the banking transactions as illegal, nor has OI ever recorded the statement. from one of the SBP managers through which it could be demonstrated that rules, regulations or banking circulars have been broken.

Regarding the prosecution’s claim that Mr Khan has yet to join the investigation, the court noted that this could not be the reason for bail being waived.

The bench later denied the motion.

Posted in Dawn, April 6, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1746156 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related