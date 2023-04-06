Politics
Jokowi meets the political parties of the government coalition, why Nasdem and…
ThePhrase.id – Five days after FIFA canceled Indonesia as host of the U20 World Cup, Wednesday (03/29/), President Joko Widodo held a meeting with 5 general presidents of the governing coalition parties , namely General Chairman of Gerindra Prabowo Subianto, General Chairman of Golkar Airlangga Hartarto, General Chairman of PKB Muhaimin Iskandar, General Chairman of PAN Zulkifli Hasan and General Chairman of PPP Muhammad Mardiono on Sunday (2/4). The five parties are parties that already have a coalition, namely the United Indonesia Coalition (KIB) made up of Golkar, PAN and PPP. Meanwhile, Gerindra and PKB joined the Greater Indonesia Awakening Coalition (KKIR).
General Chairman of the Gerindra Party, Prabowo Subianto, explained that during the meeting, there was a match between the United Indonesia Coalition (KIB) and the Great Indonesia Awakening Coalition (KKIR) regarding the idea of ensuring continuity of development.
We discussed a lot about this, namely national commitment and how to ensure continuity of development, so that is what we really talked about, said Prabowo after the meeting.
Prabowo added that in this communication there was already a shared frequency and an agreement was reached between the five Ketum political parties to join the same team, President Joko Widodo’s team.
Prabowo said they understand the difficulty of development and the various challenges ahead in the country. In addition, there are very dangerous geopolitical conditions in Europe, Taiwan and the South China Sea, which must be managed properly. Not to mention the food issue that needs more attention, so it needs strong cooperation and frequency.
Nasdem and PDI P were not present
The question mark is why the two government coalition parties, Nasdem and PDI Perjuangan, were not present at the meeting, titled Silaturrahmi Ramadhan, Partai Amanat Nasional?
NasDem Party DPP Chairman Willy Aditya revealed that his party was not invited to the meeting. According to him, Nasdem has no problem with his party not being invited and will continue to have good prejudice towards the host who does not invite his party.
“We are only husnudzon in this month of Ramadan, maybe those concerned have other considerations,” Willy said.
The NasDem, Willy said, never intended to sever ties with other political parties because the NasDem has a principle of inviting all elements to participate in solving national problems that cannot be resolved by only a few groups.
Meanwhile, PAN General Chairman Zulkifli Hasan said Surya Paloh and Megawati were invited to the meeting but could not attend as they were both abroad.
Bu Megawati and Bang Surya Paloh went overseas, Zulhas said after the event.
However, before that, PAN Vice President Yandri Susanto explained the reasons why the NasDem party was not invited to the Ramadan rally. Yandri said his party had reasons not to invite the chairman of the Coalition for Change for Unity, namely Surya Paloh of NasDem, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) of the Democratic Party and Ahmad Syaikhu of the PKS.
Yandri said that all the general chairpersons of political parties invited were personalities endorsed by Jokowi.
The reason maybe friends already know this time, huh. Yes, I don’t know (why there is no NasDem), the consideration is that this meeting was designed by several political parties in Ketum, of course with the blessing of the president, okay, that’s what who was invited,” Yandi said.
And the PDIP? PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said the PDIP was invited to the event, but the invitation was only extended to PDIP President Megawati Soekarnoputri. Therefore, no one can represent.
“The invitation has reached us. But specifically to the general chairman and cannot be represented,” Hasto said Sunday (2/3).
Researcher on Indonesian political indicators, Bawono Kumoro has another perspective on the absence of the representatives of the PDIP and the NasDem. In Bawono’s opinion, there has been a psychological turmoil between the president and PDI Perjuangan following the cancellation of Indonesia as hosts of the U20 World Cup by FIFA. Because the PDIP strongly rejects Israel playing in Indonesia, which is also marked by the position taken by the governor of Bali I Wayan Koster and the governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo who strongly reject Israel.
“It’s ironic because the attitude of the PDI Perjuangan and the two governors contributed to tarnishing the good image of the president in the international world,” Bawono said.
Through this meeting, he said, Jokowi wanted to send a political message. He also has the ability to become a kingmaker in the 2024 elections. Bawono saw that the political message conveyed by Jokowi during the event was very explicit and easy to read from the way Jokowi praised the figure of Ketum Gerindra Prabowo Subianto.
“Especially related to the positive trend of the defense minister’s eligibility level,” Bawono said.
In bringing up this issue, Bawono said, President Joko Widodo wanted to give a code to the coalition parties that the general chairman of the Gerindra party was the most suitable candidate for the presidency.
Will PDIP join?
Will this condition force the PDI-P to join the grand coalition formed by President Jokowi? Bawono is not sure, as there are many possibilities that will happen until 2024. Including the ability of the parties to eliminate the psychological troubles due to Indonesia’s failure to host the U20s. (Aswan USA)
Sources
2/ https://thephrase.id/jokowi-bertemu-parpol-koalisi-pemerintah-kenapa-nasdem-dan-pdip-tak-hadir/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
