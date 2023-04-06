



Trump’s pursuit is a triumph. Not a shame. Not a tragedy. A triumph one of the great events in American presidential history. The public and pundits may be at odds by the end of Trump’s trial in Manhattan, perhaps the first of many, but the significance of what District Attorney Alvin Bragg managed to do will only be not tainted, in substance, by the outcome of his case.

One of the main questions in American political and legal thought is whether presidents can be authorized to commit crimes. As it stands, the Justice Department’s position is that they can for half a century, it has argued that a president cannot face criminal charges while in office. And while there isn’t even a theoretical barrier to prosecuting a president once he’s left office, no one had ever tried it, leaving the question of whether criminal laws s functionally apply to presidents at all, in practice, a matter of speculation.

Here, Alvin Bragg bravely took a stand: a person can, in fact, be charged with a crime even if they were once president, as if they were an ordinary person to whom the laws applied. This is great news. No rift has opened in the space-time continuum. Frogs, grasshoppers and lice have yet to invade Manhattan. For now, it looks like a prosecutor can really attempt to hold a president or at least a former president accountable for an alleged crime without reality crumbling in on itself. Moreover, Braggs’ indictment is tantamount to insisting that a former president can be charged with even a relatively minor crime like falsifying documents, just like any other white-collar criminal.

Certainly, as many observers have already written, Bragg may have his work cut out for him. His case against Trump is a multi-part argument that rests on the idea that Trump covered up silent money payments to encourage violations of another law. It troubled many that Bragg could lose this case. And that’s true. Sometimes prosecutors lose cases.

But it would be wrong to assume on this basis, as some have, that prosecutors who believe presidents have committed crimes have a responsibility to behave like political strategists: heed public opinion and expectations of the press by evoking only the simplest, simplest cases and only prosecuting the most important and most dazzling crimes while letting other offenses slip by.

They have no obligation to calibrate the content and timing of their cases to maximize the possibility of success in other fully independent cases in other jurisdictions; the feelings of the defendants’ fans and supporters should in no way be taken into account. That’s what it means, to use a phrase that Trump himself has long been fond of, to be a nation of laws. It is particularly ridiculous, on this last point, to assume that a judicial approach that Bragg or anyone else might have taken would have assuaged the rage of a political constituency that is now totally beyond reason and respect for the law. Predictably, Bragg drew both explicit threats and implicit comparisons to Pontius Pilate this Holy Week; Trump, according to Marjorie Taylor Greene, now sits next to Christ himself among historical figures persecuted by radical and corrupt governments.

On Thursday, Trump’s main rival for the Republican presidential nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis St Peter? reiterated that he would refuse to cooperate with an extradition request from New York in the event that Trump refused to surrender on his own. It hasn’t come to that, but experts aren’t wrong in predicting a lot of chaos and drama will unfold in the months ahead. And it’s especially frightening for anyone who has come to believe that political polarization and rising partisan tensions are the central issues of our time, a notion that has prompted comments suggesting America may be too divided. to support Trump’s lawsuits. To wit, a New York Times report on Thursday speculated that this and other potential Trump indictments could rock the logs of the republic or tear the country apart.

But what would it really mean to tear the country apart? We have seen and survived the Civil War. We have seen cities razed and presidents killed. Social unrest, economic collapse are the cornerstones of the American experience. A public health crisis has claimed the lives of more than a million people in this country over the past three years. Reactions to Trump’s lawsuits will remain loud and ridiculous. They may well turn violent, we can’t make anything safe beyond a party that easily rallies in defense of a man who attempted a coup and provoked a mob into an attack on the Capitol.

But there is something rather pathetic about the idea that a presidential trial could be one of the greatest tests our nation has ever faced. Nothing that comes will break us. Our republic, despite its many faults, is made of a stronger stuff than that. We will be tested, yes. But let’s also take a moment to acknowledge that Bragg has already passed a critical test on our behalf.

