PM Modi laughs as Padma Shri award winner Quadri shares his thoughts on BJP government | SHOW





Image source: ANI The Padma Awards handout ceremony witnessed an adorable moment. Padma Prize Breakdown: Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri, who received the Padma Shri award from President Draupadi, was seen thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the award ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi on Wednesday. As Prime Minister Modi passed along a queue where some of the winners were standing, Quadri praised the Bharatiya Janta Party government saying he did not expect the prize to be awarded to him under the BJP regime. During the conversation, he said he tried during congressional rule but didn’t get the award. This saying sparked laughter from PM Modi. Interior Minister Amit Shah, who was also greeting the winners standing next to Prime Minister Modi, responded with his smiles. PM Modi and Quadri’s adorable gesture was caught on a camera that won the internet. “During the reign of the Congress, I did not understand him (Padma Shri). I thought the BJP government wouldn’t give it to me, but you proved me wrong,” Quadri told Prime Minister Modi. “I tried for 10 years to get this award. When the BJP government came, I thought that I would not get this award because the BJP never gives anything to Muslims, but Prime Minister Modi told me proved otherwise by choosing me for this award,” Quadari shared. with the ANI press agency. Quadri was honored for his distinctive contribution to the arts. Quadri is a master craftsman engaged in the field of Bidri Ware craftsmanship. He invented many Bidri Ware items and trained hundreds of artists. Also read: ‘Aap ne meri jholi bhar di…’- a rare expression of gratitude from Laureate Padma Shri Hirbai to PM Modi | SHOW latest news from india

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/pm-modi-breaks-into-laughter-as-padma-shri-awardee-shah-rasheed-ahmed-quadri-shares-his-thought-about-bjp-government-2023-04-05-860803 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related