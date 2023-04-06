Pakistan is divided as PTI chief carries bulletproof bucket in court





Imran Khan appears to be competing with Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala 2021 look, where she was covered head to toe in a black Balenciaga outfit, complete with a full face mask. The former Pakistani prime minister and Pakistani leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf appeared before a counterterrorism court in Lahore on April 4 with his head encased in what appeared to be an upturned bucket-shaped contraption.

It just might become the new headwear of choice and take the fashion world by storm. But Imran’s bucket is more than a sartorial statement, with some reports suggesting the contraption is a bulletproof helmet to protect his temples.

But people opting for this headgear will need dedicated guides to help them walk. A clear vision is a challenge. Fortunately, Imran had no shortage of willing helpers.

With his hand on the former prime minister’s shoulder, a man could be seen guiding him through the security barricades, while another apparently a member of security personnel held Imran’s hand while directing him. towards the court.

And in case the bucket didn’t shield him from bullets, the 70-year-old leader had the added protection of a wall of party workers and commandos wielding bulletproof shields.

Marshmello copied Imran

Amused by the sight of Imran walking around with an overturned bucket on his head, many in Pakistan and around the world couldn’t help but draw parallels between him and American DJ Christopher Comstock Marshmello who wears a signature helmet. in all his public appearances.

According to Pakistani children in confinement, Marshmello copied Imran Khans Style, wrote a Twitter user. Another suggested using a contraption that would make him look like a character from the Transformers franchise.

Mocking Imran for wearing the bulletproof helmet, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar wrote on Twitter: Neighbours’ house in disarray, bucket on head of their former prime minister for to protect themselves from possible bullets in the head. As a reminder, we became free at the same time. What counts are the fundamental principles on which the nation is built: love and not hate!

The 70-year-old is facing 37 complaints lodged against him by various agencies in different parts of the country. These include five cases filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan over alleged foreign funding and the use of inappropriate language against the polling committee and its chairman.

Imrans’ security was boosted after he survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Wazirabad, Pakistan’s Punjab province, last November. According to Dawn, a special contingent of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa commandos took over her security after the alleged attack.

But the comic portrayal of Imran walking towards the terrorism court with an overturned bucket on his head can perhaps best be summed up with the term Jack in the box. The term was first used by English Puritan preacher John Foxe in the 16th century to describe a con man who tricked shopkeepers into selling them empty boxes instead of what was advertised.

The amazing saga of Imran Khan

Fame, if not fortune, follows Imran these days. He will be on the May cover of Time magazine, which has already published an interview with him online.

But its supporters attacked the magazine for the cover story it did on the former prime minister in its latest edition. In its cover story titled The Astonishing Saga of Imran Khan, the magazine analyzed the political unrest prevailing in Pakistan and the road ahead for Imran.

