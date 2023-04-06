Sad, Jokowi injects his first workplace business to death





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia –President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially dissolved two other public companies (BUMN) in order to liquidate struggling public companies. One of the BUMNs that was disbanded is known to have a historical closeness to President Jokowi, who had a career at PT Kertas Kraft Aceh before becoming number one in the Republic of Indonesia (RI). The dissolution of PT Kertas Kraft Aceh was declared in PP No. 17 of 2023 which was signed by Jokowi on April 3, 2023. Jokowi’s early career is officially dead ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT After nearly five years of study at the forestry department of Gadjah Mada University, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) finally graduated. In 1985, he and dozens of colleagues from the same department were graduated by the chancellor. An expression of happiness radiated from the face of the bespectacled man. As a recent graduate, looking for a job is Jokowi’s first step. He applied for many jobs in various companies depending on his field of study. Of the many, only one needs Jokowi’s manpower, namely PT. Acehnese Kraft paper. As the name suggests, the company is located in Aceh and operates in the paper industry. The legal basis is government regulation no. 31 of 1982 regarding the participation in the capital of the Republic of Indonesia for the establishment of limited liability companies in the field of integrated paper industry. Referring to regulations, the government wants to stimulate non-oil and gas exports. Suharto paid US$8 million to run the business. If he accepts the public company’s offer, Jokowi will have to move 3,000 km from Solo. As a result, instead of being unemployed, Jokowi accepted a job offer in the company’s forestry division. Exactly on January 15, 1986, Jokowi first set foot in Aceh. “He came with a group of 9 other people from Java. All were from the Faculty of Forestry,” Khalisudin wrote in Jokowi’s footsteps in Gayo (2017)

Jokowi lives in Gayo area, Bener Meriah, Central Aceh Regency. At PT. Aceh Kraft Paper, Jokowi was assigned to work and run a pine nursery. At that time, the company was actually planting pine. Not only that, Jokowi also served in the construction industry. Later, Jokowi became a road surveyor and prepared the office infrastructure. Helping out the surrounding community is something the man born on June 21, 1961 does often. “He (Jokowi) is very involved in the community. He has a lot of enthusiasm and concern for the community while serving here (Gayo),” Mahmudin told Metro TV (March 1, 2019). Slowly, Jokowi is no longer living alone in Aceh. Since he married Iriana on December 24, 1986, Jokowi has brought his wife with him. They lived in employee quarters for 2 weeks before Iriana finally returned to Solo. By 1988, Jokowi was no longer an employee of PT. Acehnese Kraft paper. Having enough experience, Jokowi founded his own furniture company in Solo. PT. Kertas Kraft Aceh is indeed a silent witness to the professional career of the 7th President of Indonesia. However, the company is now a distant memory. Since 2015, the company’s operations have ceased due to the inability to compete with competitors. Finally, in 2022, the government will dissolve the company. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Here is the list of “zombie” state enterprises dissolved by Jokowi (mfa/mfa)



