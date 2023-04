Led by China, more countries are targeting citizens abroad with kidnappings, violence and deportations – US study

A growing number of countries are turning to kidnappings, violence or deportation against citizens abroad to silence dissent, with China the biggest offender, a US democracy research group said on Thursday. File photo: Tom Grundy/HKFP. In a report, Freedom House identified 854 direct incidents of “transnational repression” carried out by 38 governments since 2014. Twenty governments were responsible for such actions in 2022, including, for the first time, Bangladesh and Djibouti, he said. The report says 30% of all cases since 2014 have come from the Chinese government, including attempts to pressure other nations to forcibly return members of the Uyghur minority, against which the US alleges a campaign of genocide, denied by Beijing. “Despite growing awareness of the problem, more authoritarian governments are trying to exert control over diaspora and exile communities,” said Michael Abramowitz, president of the largely US-funded but independent Freedom House. . The report recommended that governments develop plans to end transnational repression, including imposing targeted sanctions and restricting security assistance. File photo: Tom Grundy. After China, the top state of origin according to the report was Turkey, which has pursued exile since a 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and used Sweden’s candidacy for the accession to NATO to request, so far without success, the surrender of several people. Other countries with high numbers of cases include Russia, which has turned in particular to Kazakhstan to search for citizens fleeing because of the war in Ukraine, and Tajikistan, which has in turn worked with Moscow to dismiss members of the Pamir diaspora accused of separatism, he said. . The report also singled out Egypt, which was looking for a dual national with US citizenship who was detained in Dubai after calling for protests in Egypt. The Emirati authorities released him after seven weeks. Belarus, Iran and Rwanda are also believed to be behind the incidents. Bangladesh was added over a case involving its former ambassador to Malaysia who refused to return home after a power shift in Dhaka and was briefly detained by Malaysian authorities. Support HKFP | Code of Ethics | Error / typo? | Contact us | Newsletter | Transparency & Annual Report

