Donald Trump calls for the defunding of the federal police after his arrest in New York





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump is urging Republicans in Congress to withdraw funding for federal law enforcement before the government’s funding deadline this fall.

Republicans in Congress should suspend the DOJ and FBI until they come to their senses, he posted on his social media platform, writing in all caps. The Democrats have totally militarized law enforcement in our country and are viciously using this abuse of power to interfere with our already beleaguered elections!

April 5, 2023. Donald Trump (Truth Social)

The Trump commentator was arrested on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in New York related to falsifying business records in connection with the 2016 election. Hours after his arraignment, he delivered a speech to his residence in Florida, lambasting the various legal investigations he faces, including those of the federal government.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, also suggested the Republican-led House use its purse strings to limit federal law enforcement.

We control the power of the stock market. We’re going to have to look at the appropriations process and limit funds to some of these agencies, especially those that engage in the most egregious behavior, Jordan said Sunday on Fox News.

Asked by host Maria Bartiromo if he meant the Department of Justice and the FBI, Jordan replied, yes.

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, a member of the party leadership in the Democratic-controlled Senate, said that won’t happen.

There are no circumstances in which we will not fund federal law enforcement. There will be enough bipartisan votes to ignore this request. Its nonsense, its bad policy and its worst policy, Schatz told NBC News.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine, vice chair and Republican lead on the appropriations committee, also rejected Trump’s appeal.

Reforms may be needed, but I strongly oppose funding the FBI and the Justice Department, Collins said in a statement provided by his office in response to a question.

Senator Lindsey Graham, R.S.C., the Judiciary Committee’s senior member, said unlike Trump, he is not for defunding the police.

I think it’s a bad idea, he said Wednesday. As frustrated as it has a right to be about some of the things the FBI has done, terrorism lurks there, and letting your guard down at any point could be very dangerous for the public.

Jordan has, for months, denounced what he claims is the politicization of the Justice Department and the FBI, accusing them of unfairly targeting conservatives. Agencies are at the center of the new House panel he leads, the Committee on the Militarization of the Federal Government.

Congress faces a September 30 deadline to fund the government or force the closure of federal agencies. With both sides far apart on priorities, it’s unclear what a deal might look like. It’s also unclear whether there will be enough support in the narrow GOP House majority to pass a bill to cut Justice Department and FBI funds. President Joe Biden, meanwhile, has backed higher funding for federal and local police.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., who is investigating Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, said the hell he had a phone call with Jordan and Chairman Kevin McCarthy, R -Calif., this week to find a way forward, calling their investigation into the Bragg investigation very serious.

Alvin Bragg doesn’t even know where his funding comes from. But it does get federal funding, and that’s where it falls under the purview of the House Oversight Committee, Comer said Wednesday during an appearance on Fox News.

The back-and-forth presents a new twist in a long-running political clash between the parties. For years, Republicans have attacked Democrats as an anti-police party, seizing on the police slogan created by left-wing activists during the 2020 protests over the killing of George Floyd.

But when the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in August as part of an investigation involving classified documents, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a Trump ally, tweeted: DEFUND THE FBI!

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesman Tommy Garcia fired back on Wednesday: Donald Trump joining extreme MAGA House Republicans in attacking law enforcement and government agencies that keep us safe reminds us how much point the Republican Party is dangerous. They cannot be trusted with power or to enforce the rule of law.

sahil kapoor

Julie Tsirkin, Syedah Asghar and Frank Thorp V contributed.

