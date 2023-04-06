Attention! Jokowi’s action could create a disaster in this sector.

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has declared that he will ban exports of raw minerals, especially for bauxite ore and copper concentrate in June 2023. In fact, President Jokowi’s decision to ban this is due to the fact that it refers to the Minerals and Coal Act Number 3 of 2020. Mining (Minerba). ).

President Jokowi’s intention to ban exports of bauxite ore and copper concentrate is to repeat the success of banning nickel exports. Where, this export ban can increase the added value which is so important of the raw material of nickel.

However, the continuation of the ban on the export of bauxite ore and copper concentrate in June 2023 will apparently have a serious impact and create a major “catastrophe” for the economy.

Take for example: this concentrate export ban will impact the shutdown of mining activities at two major mines in Indonesia. Namely the mines owned by PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) and PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT).

Both mines employ tens of thousands of Indonesians. Thus, if export activities are stopped, a wave of job termination (PHK) may occur. As is known, in 2017 the government also shut down Freeport’s copper concentrate export tap, as a result of which 33,000 employees were laid off.

The acting executive director of the Indonesia Mining Association (IMA), Djoko Widajatno, believes that the government’s plan to stop exports of raw minerals will have quite a big impact on the regional economy. For example, in the regency of Mimika, until now, 99% of the local revenue (PAD) depended on Freeport Indonesia.

“So to Mimika it’s his life because 99% of the PAD is given by PTFI. If he can’t afford it, shut it down. Mimika Regency will become independent,” Djoko told CNBC Indonesia as quoted on Thursday ( 6/4/ 2023).

Djoko is also optimistic that the Indonesian government will grant a relaxation of copper concentrate export permits for PT Freeport Indonesia. Even if the progress of the construction of the foundry until June 2023 is not completed.

“The government also thinks holistically that if he (PTFI) has high capex then he is serious, he will surely be forgiven,” he said.

State revenue may disappear by 120 trillion rupees

On Monday (3/4/2023), the government, namely Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as well as Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Finance (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani and also BKPM leader Bahlil Lahadalia held a meeting at the State Palace, Monday (3/4/2023).

The meeting discussed the mining sector, one of which was related to the discussion on exports which were banned in June 2023. Notably for the export of copper concentrate owned by PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI).

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif explained that export permits are assessed based on the progress of construction of refining and processing facilities (smelters). “Based on I-2023 quarterly reporting, the smelter (Freeport) is now approximately 60% complete. Nearly US$2 billion has been spent, so the progress is quite good,” Minister Arifin said at the State Palace, Monday (3/4/2023).

Minister Arifin himself knows that the government currently owns a 51% stake in Freeport Indonesia. This way, if export activities are prohibited, there will be a potential loss of revenue in the form of taxes by the government.

The potential revenue loss assumes a copper price of US$4.5 per pound. “That’s pretty big (potential loss), just calculate that if the price is $4.5 per pound of copper, revenue can be up to $8 billion a year,” he said.

For this reason, according to him, the government is still discussing the pros and cons of this policy, including with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “So we’ll discuss that further,” he said when asked if there would be a loosening of copper concentrate exports for Freeport.

Previously, support for Freeport was also leaked by the DPR RI.

Chairman of Commission VII DPR RI Sugeng Suparwoto pointed out that his party would help find a solution for the unfinished copper smelter owned by Freeport, but there is also a possibility of relaxing the copper export license after June 2023.

“Whether we like it or not, maybe there will be a relaxation on the export ban (Freeport’s copper concentrate),” Sugeng said during a meeting at the DPR RI Building, Jakarta, as quoted on Tuesday. (28/3/2023).

He explained that his party was pushing PT Freeport Indonesia to get export easing for a reason. Sugeng said the smelter currently under construction by PTFI is indeed hampered by force majeure or coercive circumstances, in this case the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed the construction of the smelter.

“Because it’s all progressing, Freeport doesn’t mean it’s not building (a foundry), it’s actually building. But because of force majeure due to Covid and so on, it’s was again delayed,” Sugeng said.

“The easing means that the export is allowed. If you want to postpone it for a year, for example, as the deadline should be, because there is also a case of force majeure,” he said. he adds.

As known, the smelter project worth US$3 billion or about Rs 45 trillion which is being constructed by JIIPE Gresik will process 1.7 million tons of copper concentrate per year. to produce 600,000 tons of copper cathodes per year.

Besides copper, this smelter will also produce 35 to 50 tons of gold per year and 100 to 150 tons of silver per year.

