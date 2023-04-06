Politics
Attention! Jokowi’s action could create a disaster in this sector.
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has declared that he will ban exports of raw minerals, especially for bauxite ore and copper concentrate in June 2023. In fact, President Jokowi’s decision to ban this is due to the fact that it refers to the Minerals and Coal Act Number 3 of 2020. Mining (Minerba). ).
President Jokowi’s intention to ban exports of bauxite ore and copper concentrate is to repeat the success of banning nickel exports. Where, this export ban can increase the added value which is so important of the raw material of nickel.
However, the continuation of the ban on the export of bauxite ore and copper concentrate in June 2023 will apparently have a serious impact and create a major “catastrophe” for the economy.
Take for example: this concentrate export ban will impact the shutdown of mining activities at two major mines in Indonesia. Namely the mines owned by PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) and PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT).
Both mines employ tens of thousands of Indonesians. Thus, if export activities are stopped, a wave of job termination (PHK) may occur. As is known, in 2017 the government also shut down Freeport’s copper concentrate export tap, as a result of which 33,000 employees were laid off.
The acting executive director of the Indonesia Mining Association (IMA), Djoko Widajatno, believes that the government’s plan to stop exports of raw minerals will have quite a big impact on the regional economy. For example, in the regency of Mimika, until now, 99% of the local revenue (PAD) depended on Freeport Indonesia.
“So to Mimika it’s his life because 99% of the PAD is given by PTFI. If he can’t afford it, shut it down. Mimika Regency will become independent,” Djoko told CNBC Indonesia as quoted on Thursday ( 6/4/ 2023).
Djoko is also optimistic that the Indonesian government will grant a relaxation of copper concentrate export permits for PT Freeport Indonesia. Even if the progress of the construction of the foundry until June 2023 is not completed.
“The government also thinks holistically that if he (PTFI) has high capex then he is serious, he will surely be forgiven,” he said.
State revenue may disappear by 120 trillion rupees
On Monday (3/4/2023), the government, namely Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as well as Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Finance (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani and also BKPM leader Bahlil Lahadalia held a meeting at the State Palace, Monday (3/4/2023).
The meeting discussed the mining sector, one of which was related to the discussion on exports which were banned in June 2023. Notably for the export of copper concentrate owned by PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI).
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif explained that export permits are assessed based on the progress of construction of refining and processing facilities (smelters). “Based on I-2023 quarterly reporting, the smelter (Freeport) is now approximately 60% complete. Nearly US$2 billion has been spent, so the progress is quite good,” Minister Arifin said at the State Palace, Monday (3/4/2023).
Minister Arifin himself knows that the government currently owns a 51% stake in Freeport Indonesia. This way, if export activities are prohibited, there will be a potential loss of revenue in the form of taxes by the government.
The potential revenue loss assumes a copper price of US$4.5 per pound. “That’s pretty big (potential loss), just calculate that if the price is $4.5 per pound of copper, revenue can be up to $8 billion a year,” he said.
For this reason, according to him, the government is still discussing the pros and cons of this policy, including with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “So we’ll discuss that further,” he said when asked if there would be a loosening of copper concentrate exports for Freeport.
Previously, support for Freeport was also leaked by the DPR RI.
Chairman of Commission VII DPR RI Sugeng Suparwoto pointed out that his party would help find a solution for the unfinished copper smelter owned by Freeport, but there is also a possibility of relaxing the copper export license after June 2023.
“Whether we like it or not, maybe there will be a relaxation on the export ban (Freeport’s copper concentrate),” Sugeng said during a meeting at the DPR RI Building, Jakarta, as quoted on Tuesday. (28/3/2023).
He explained that his party was pushing PT Freeport Indonesia to get export easing for a reason. Sugeng said the smelter currently under construction by PTFI is indeed hampered by force majeure or coercive circumstances, in this case the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed the construction of the smelter.
“Because it’s all progressing, Freeport doesn’t mean it’s not building (a foundry), it’s actually building. But because of force majeure due to Covid and so on, it’s was again delayed,” Sugeng said.
“The easing means that the export is allowed. If you want to postpone it for a year, for example, as the deadline should be, because there is also a case of force majeure,” he said. he adds.
As known, the smelter project worth US$3 billion or about Rs 45 trillion which is being constructed by JIIPE Gresik will process 1.7 million tons of copper concentrate per year. to produce 600,000 tons of copper cathodes per year.
Besides copper, this smelter will also produce 35 to 50 tons of gold per year and 100 to 150 tons of silver per year.
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
next article
The end of the year! Jokowi’s actions may cause Chinese industry to languish
(pgr/pgr)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230406101655-4-427802/awas-aksi-jokowi-ini-bisa-ciptakan-bencana-di-sektor-ini
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- New aluminum Trek monda ALR with aero tubes and integrated cables
- Keene, Grandview Athletes Qualify for Regional Tennis Tournament | Sport
- Samsung Employee Accidentally Leaked Company Secrets Via ChatGPT: What Happened
- Prime Minister Modi expresses joy for Indian woman awarded in Japan for her rescue efforts
- UK Government Announces Draft Proposal for New Border Controls
- Canadian laws and regulations
- Turkish President condemns Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque
- Indonesian minister on Israel’s participation in the U-20 World Cup: we see no threat
- Purdue Football Recruiting: Mylan Graham to Ohio State.
- Jacinda Ardern gives an emotional farewell
- Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Suddenly Prepare for a $1 Billion US Earthquake After Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon, and Solana Prices Spike
- Emmanuel Macron is counting on Xi Jinping to bring Russia back to reason