Trump’s trial in New York unlikely, attorney Joseph Tacopina says





Lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, Joe Tacopina speaks to the press outside Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 4, 2023 after Trump’s hearing.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

A criminal defense lawyer for Donald Trump said Wednesday he expects the porn star’s hush money case against the former president to be dismissed without a trial in New York .

“I don’t think we’re going to get to a jury,” attorney Joseph Tacopina said in an interview on NBC’s “TODAY” show.

“I think this case is going to hit the merits of the legal challenges long before we get to a jury,” Tacopina said.

The lawyer’s prediction came after ‘TODAY’ host Savannah Guthrie asked him if he believed Trump could get a fair jury in Manhattan, where the ex-Republican president faces charges in the Supreme Court of the state 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The indictment alleges that Trump unlawfully covered up efforts to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election by concealing the true nature of the payments from his then-attorney, Michael Cohen, to reimburse him for a payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford. .

Trump in a social media post ahead of his impeachment on Tuesday called Manhattan a “very unfair place” for the case, which he said “should be moved to nearby Staten Island.”

Trump suffered his biggest margin of defeat in New York against President Joe Biden in Manhattan in the 2020 election and only managed to win one of the city’s five boroughs: Staten Island.

Tacopina did not respond to Guthrie’s question about whether a “fair jury” could be selected for a trial in Manhattan.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

He said that after “seeing this indictment and knowing what the law is regarding federal election campaigns, I don’t think we’re approaching a jury.”

But, Tacopina added, “If we get to a jury, I think anyone on the right or politically opposed to or in favor of Trump will see this for what it is: it’s a weaponization of the legal system, and it’s is something this country has never seen before and hopefully never will do again.”

Trump, who is seeking to be named GOP chairman in 2024, says he is being sued by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, as part of a larger effort to harm Trump politically. Trump, meanwhile, has raised millions in campaign funds from the indictment.

Tacopina and the rest of Trump’s legal team plan to attack Manhattan’s indictment in pretrial motions on several grounds, including arguing that the business records charges are, at best, misdemeanors. , because they are not related to other crimes.

Under New York law, falsifying business documents is only a crime if the documents were erroneous to conceal another crime.

Bragg said on Tuesday that the alleged crimes that Trump covered up by saying the reimbursements to Cohen were for legal fees included violations of election law and tax law.

Trump is then due to appear in court in early December.

That’s two months before the Republican Party holds the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary for presidential candidates, including Trump.

The timeline means that if Trump can’t have the Manhattan case thrown out at his next scheduled hearing, a trial in the case could take place midway through the primary season or after the GOP selects its 2024 nominee.

