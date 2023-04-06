Scenes from Donald Trump’s spectacular and utterly wacky impeachment circus – Mother Jones





Such a waste. Donald Trump’s Manhattan impeachment attracted more press than, well, everyone, including photographer Mr. Scott Brauer, who covered the circus for Mother Jones. Brauer heard an NYPD officer say he had never seen so much media in one place. Many Trump supporters on site appeared to be performing in front of the cameras and there were plenty of people ready to surround anyone who was ready to play, as there wasn’t much else to see.

“As soon as I walked about a block away from where the main action was, it was like nothing special,” Brauer said. “The rest of the city didn’t seem to notice, although I heard a few complaints from workers annoyed that the traffic around Laguardia was really bad when they were driving home on Monday, shortly long after Trump landed.”

Here’s a taste of what Brauer has been through.

Crowds gather near Trump Tower awaiting the arrival of former President Donald Trump, ahead of his impeachment.

Cross Fifth Avenue toward Trump Tower.

Outside the Trump tower.

Supporters of the former president.

This man had his MAGA hat signed by Marjorie Taylor Greene, who showed up to protest the Manhattan DA and Democrats in general.

Media photographers and videographers await the arrival of Donald Trump.

Supporters near Trump Tower.

An NYPD officer near Trump Tower.

Photographers trying to take their picture.

On-site media analysts.

Some critics of the former president.

Supporters near Trump Tower after Trump’s arrival.

Trump shwag for sale in a Times Square souvenir shop.

In Manhattan Criminal Court.

Horror movie actor and Trump supporter Edward X. Young shows off his Trump buttons.

The press crowd besieged Rep. George Santos (R-New York) outside Manhattan Criminal Court.

Reporters interview a Trump supporter in a park near Manhattan Criminal Court.

Men wearing “Blacks for Trump” shirts joined other Trump supporters in the park.

A supporter outside Manhattan Criminal Court.

A supporter speaks to the press.

An anti-Trump protester outside Manhattan Criminal Court.

People jostle for a glimpse of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) outside Manhattan Criminal Court.

Performance artist Crackhead Barney confronts Trump supporters in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Pro and anti-Trump protesters vie for attention outside Manhattan Criminal Court.

Trump supporters in the park near Manhattan Criminal Court.

More supporters.

New York icon The Naked Cowboy among Trump supporters.

A protester displays an anti-Trump sign outside New York County Supreme Court.

A man impersonates Donald Trump in Manhattan Criminal Court.

A reporter broadcasts near Manhattan Criminal Court during arraignment.

Anti-Trump protesters outside the New York County Supreme Court.

