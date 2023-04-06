Donald Trump has a child out of wedlock? What the ex-presidents’ indictment says | world news





In Donald Trump’s indictment released by prosecutors following the impeachment, a previously unknown victim of the former president and the National Enquirers’ so-called catch-and-kill campaign has been revealed. Donald Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, ordered the head of American Media Inc to buy the rights to a story posted by a doorman at Trump Tower, prosecutors said.

Donald Trump: Former US President Donald Trump holds a rally in Youngstown. (Reuters)

The doorman claimed to have knowledge of a child out of wedlock believed to have fathered Donald Trump. Although the story is not true, Donald Trump’s lawyer told the company to retain the rights to the story until after the November 2016 presidential election, the indictment revealed.

[I]n or around October or November 2015, the AMI CEO learned that a former Trump Tower doorman (the doorman) was attempting to sell information regarding a child the defendant allegedly fathered out of wedlock, reads the deed. ‘charge.

AMI purchased Gatekeeper’s information without fully investigating his claims, but AMI’s CEO ordered the deal to take place due to his agreement with Defendant and Attorney A. 11. When AMI later concluded that the story was not true, the CEO of AMI wanted to release the Doorman from the deal. However, Attorney A instructed AMI’s CEO not to release the gatekeeper until the end of the presidential election, and AMI’s CEO complied with this instruction due to his agreement with the accused and attorney A,” he continued.

Trump attorney Michael Cohen is currently serving a prison sentence for his involvement in the silent money scheme, while Donald Trump has been charged with falsifying business records in 34 separate cases.

