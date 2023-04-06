PM Modi on founding of BJP: ‘Parties fighting against existential crisis will continue to conspire against us, but poor, destitute and Dalits protect the lotus’





While hailing the contributions of party workers on the 44th founding day of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underscored the commitment to rid India of corruption, nepotism and challenges related to law and justice. order. He added that “parties fighting against the existential crisis will continue to conspire against us, but the poor, the destitute, the Dalits, the tribals protect the ‘lotus'”.

Modi went on to say, “The BJP is working day and night for India, and our holiday is dedicated to Maa Bharti.” He added that the BJP was born out of the idea of ​​democracy and “takes inspiration from Lord Hanuman to fight corruption.” Citing the free ration scheme and other social welfare schemes, the prime minister said the BJP believes in and implements measures to ensure social justice as it is “an article of faith” for the party. “Our party and party workers are constantly inspired by the values ​​and teachings of Hanuman Ji. India has emerged much stronger to face the great ocean challenges. On Hanuman Jayanti, I pray for his blessings to all,” Modi said. Modi said that while the opposition only thinks of family, the BJP has given millions in benefits to people under Prime Minister Anna Yojan, Jan Dhan Yojana and other regimes. “We have made the mantra ‘Nation First’ our motto. The BJP works with the mantra of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’ (everyone’s support, everyone’s development, everyone’s faith and everyone’s effort),” he said. . Modi said the 2014 Lok Sabha poll results were not just a changing of the guard, but a call from the people of India to see the country rise again. He criticized people with a ‘baadshahi’ (monarchical) mindset, saying they had insulted the poor, backward and destitute since 2014. slaves. In 2014, these oppressed people spoke out forcefully and rejected this mindset. When they could not succeed, the hatred among these people with a monarchical mentality grew even more,” he said. Citing the repeal of Article 370, Modi said pre-BJP governments could not take the plunge. “They (the opposition) cannot stomach the work the BJP is doing. Today they have become so desperate that they have openly started saying “Modi teri kabr khudegi‘ (Modi, your grave will be dug),” he said. VIDEO | Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates BJP workers on the 44th founding day of the party. pic.twitter.com/7ak3WePcqn Tap Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 6, 2023 Observing it as Samajik Nyay Saptah, or Social Justice Week, the BJP will address several sections of society in a daily show of organizational strength in Delhi to mark its founding day from Thursday. As BJP Foundation Day programs are scheduled at 14,000 locations in the nation’s capital on Thursday, daily events focusing on one interest group or the other are on its to-do list until April 14. As part of the celebrations, BJP National Chairman Jagat Prakash Nadda is expected to launch a write-on-the-wall campaign from the Bengali market, rolling it out across the city. Delhi BJP’s Yuva Morcha will organize medical camp and job counseling camp, Scheduled Caste Front and Delhi BJP Minority Front will jointly organize programs to encourage youth self-reliance under the program Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The Kisan Morcha parties will carry out a public awareness campaign regarding natural agriculture, cleaning Yamuna and the Shri Anna or Millets program, among other programs.

