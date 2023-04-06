Macron is trying to get Xi Jinping to the European side





Macron is already the third European leader to visit Xi in a short time, after German Chancellor Scholz and Spanish Prime Minister Snchez. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, will also accompany Macron to Beijing. Experts speak of a “European offensive” to remove Xi from the arms of Russian President Putin. After arriving in Beijing, Macron said China wanted to “build a road to peace”. According to the French president, it is important that “Russia does not become the only European country in talks with China”.

China protects Russia from the wind But exactly what that turnaround should look like under Chinese leadership remains unclear. Xi recently visited Russia, where Putin received him with great respect. Xi once again underlined the rock-solid friendship between the two. Chinese state media, meanwhile, sides with Russia’s motives for invading Ukraine. For example, CCTV, China’s state television, invariably blames NATO and the United States for the war, not Russia.

At the same time, relations between China and Ukraine have cooled. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he still hopes Beijing will play a mediating role, but he hasn’t spoken to Xi since the war began. Yesterday, Qin Gang, China’s new foreign minister, announced that Xi was “very busy” so hasn’t found time to call Zelensky yet.

Then there are China’s alleged plans to supply arms to Russia. These suspicions have been circulating for weeks, but China denies it. He says never to supply arms to countries at war. And the Chinese equipment used on the battlefield by the Russians, such as the drones of the Chinese company DJI, would have been bought by Russia on the private market. Beijing insists it does not supply Moscow and has no intention of doing so. Macron was critical of Russia on Wednesday, but remarkably lenient with his Chinese hosts. The French president pointed out that Putin had promised Xi two weeks ago that no nuclear weapons would be placed outside Russian territory. A few days after Xi’s visit, Putin did it anyway. Russian nuclear weapons have been planted in Belarus. “I want to talk to Xi about it,” Macron said. Strengthen economic ties But despite the focus on Ukraine, critics say Macron is using the war to obscure the real reason for his visit to China: to strengthen economic ties with the country. China has abandoned most corona measures and international trade with China is increasing again. France wants to take advantage of it. Macron therefore brings in his wake some sixty French businessmen, including the CEO of the aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

Wang Yaqiu, senior China researcher for Human Rights Watch, points to the lack of attention to human rights abuses in China: “Macron and Von der Leyen do business for European companies as war rages on the European continent. It’s becoming more authoritarian, it only thinks about business, not about human rights. When will they learn?” Wang wonders. Whether this criticism is justified will become clear today, when Macron speaks at length with Xi. At present, the end of the war in Ukraine still seems a long way off.

High Taiwanese visit As Xi Jinping dines with Emmanuel Macron, another visit is closely watched in China and the West: On Wednesday (local time), Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen meets US President Kevin McCarthy in California. Tsai is in the United States to strengthen ties with America. But a meeting with McCarthy is experienced by China as a provocation. After all, China regards Taiwan as its own territory. A small-scale military exercise has even been announced around Taiwan and a Chinese aircraft carrier is in operation. McCarthy’s predecessor, Nancy Pelosi, visited Taiwan last year, which led to a serious crisis with mutual threats.

