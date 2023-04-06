Knt releases anti-monarchy song via The Krown Jewels

Musical comedian Knt and his band have renamed themselves The Krown Jewels to release a new single

Abandon the monarchy will be released on May 5, 2023, the eve of the coronation of King Charles

The song does not contain any swear words in the hope that the press and the chart summary will mention it, but the lyrics are still likely to be controversial. The crown jewels



Musical comedy group The Kunts renamed themselves The Krown Jewels to release a song titled Abandon the monarchy.

The new single follows their previous recent releases; Boris Johnson is a fucking C***, Boris Johnson is STILL a fucking C***, F*** the Tories And Prince Andrew is a sweaty dude. The band managed to chart each of these songs despite the expletive lyrics that caused radio stations and news outlets to refuse to play or credit their work.

However, as they now explain: “Abandon the monarchy contains no profanity, so that it can be covered in the press, broadcast on the radio and advertised on the BBC Radio 1 chart recap.”

However, they are still at risk of being “banned” from mainstream media, as the song features lyrics such as “King Charles’s fingers are so big, swollen, sore and red; Of the swans he receives and the things that ‘it does in bed’ and ‘They stand for racist values ​​and inequality; it’s time to vote; so put ’em all in a little boat.’

The group itself explains:Abandon the monarchy sees singer K at his best, as the song takes aim at the very notion of a royal family living in luxury while normal people suffer from a cost of living crisis, while addressing King Charles’ ties to Britain’s most prolific pedophile Jimmy Savile, Prince Andrew’s botched attempt to pay off and silence his sexual assault accuser, and Prince William’s obvious virtue pointing out – “Not so much Prince Charming, more the Prince Charming Offensive.

“The Krown Jewels are busy putting the finishing touches on the video which features the band in a dance routine dressed as guards, heads on spikes and a King Charles lookalike with finger salvages.”

The band describe the song as “A song for the millions who don’t want to engage with the BBC’s boring, simpering and overextended coverage, for which, as a crowning glory, we finally foot the bill.”

Abandon the monarchy will be released on May 5, 2023, the eve of the Coronation.

Lyrics of Scrap The Monarchy

The coronation seems a good opportunity to discuss

Why a family lives in palaces, all subsidized by us

As people rely on food banks, and we’re supposed to rejoice

As a crown is driven in a bespoke Rolls Royce

It is time for this to stop. Let’s give the chop to the royal family

Break the monarchy

Break the monarchy

Their pampered lives are vile as people live in poverty

In inhumane conditions

While outdated traditions

That means we’re all paying for the royal family to live in luxury, so

Break the monarchy

King Charles fingers are so big, swollen, sore and red

Of the swans he feeds and the things he does in bed

He spreads the narrative that he is a climate protester

But his best friend was Jimmy Savile, Britain’s biggest child molester.

And his brother, Prince Andrew, is also an exceptional case

Break the monarchy

Break the monarchy

They turn a blind eye to their pedos like the BBC

They think they can pay

For everything to go away

But covering the nuncios is their lasting legacy, so

Break the monarchy

What are they doing? What are they doing? What are they really doing?

What are they doing? What are they doing? They mop up you and me

But what about Prince William? you are so unfair

He never had a mistress, or embarked on an affair

Maybe we misidentified him, he really seems to care

And there is proof. When he does his good deeds there are always cameras there

Samaritans, Big Issue, the list is exhaustive

Not so much Prince Charming, more Prince Charm Offensive

Break the monarchy

Break the monarchy

They don’t care about people like you and me

Look beyond their PR

You will see who they really are

A sinister, ruthless, titled ideology, so

Break the monarchy

Break the monarchy

They defend racist values ​​and inequality

It’s time to vote

Then stick them all in a little boat

And let them try their luck in a distant colony

Break the monarchy