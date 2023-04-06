Politics
Knt releases anti-monarchy song via The Krown Jewels
- Musical comedian Knt and his band have renamed themselves The Krown Jewels to release a new single
- Abandon the monarchy will be released on May 5, 2023, the eve of the coronation of King Charles
- The song does not contain any swear words in the hope that the press and the chart summary will mention it, but the lyrics are still likely to be controversial.
The crown jewels
Musical comedy group The Kunts renamed themselves The Krown Jewels to release a song titled Abandon the monarchy.
The new single follows their previous recent releases; Boris Johnson is a fucking C***, Boris Johnson is STILL a fucking C***, F*** the Tories And Prince Andrew is a sweaty dude. The band managed to chart each of these songs despite the expletive lyrics that caused radio stations and news outlets to refuse to play or credit their work.
However, as they now explain: “Abandon the monarchy contains no profanity, so that it can be covered in the press, broadcast on the radio and advertised on the BBC Radio 1 chart recap.”
However, they are still at risk of being “banned” from mainstream media, as the song features lyrics such as “King Charles’s fingers are so big, swollen, sore and red; Of the swans he receives and the things that ‘it does in bed’ and ‘They stand for racist values and inequality; it’s time to vote; so put ’em all in a little boat.’
The group itself explains:Abandon the monarchy sees singer K at his best, as the song takes aim at the very notion of a royal family living in luxury while normal people suffer from a cost of living crisis, while addressing King Charles’ ties to Britain’s most prolific pedophile Jimmy Savile, Prince Andrew’s botched attempt to pay off and silence his sexual assault accuser, and Prince William’s obvious virtue pointing out – “Not so much Prince Charming, more the Prince Charming Offensive.
“The Krown Jewels are busy putting the finishing touches on the video which features the band in a dance routine dressed as guards, heads on spikes and a King Charles lookalike with finger salvages.”
The band describe the song as “A song for the millions who don’t want to engage with the BBC’s boring, simpering and overextended coverage, for which, as a crowning glory, we finally foot the bill.”
Abandon the monarchy will be released on May 5, 2023, the eve of the Coronation.
Lyrics of Scrap The Monarchy
The coronation seems a good opportunity to discuss
Why a family lives in palaces, all subsidized by us
As people rely on food banks, and we’re supposed to rejoice
As a crown is driven in a bespoke Rolls Royce
It is time for this to stop. Let’s give the chop to the royal family
Break the monarchy
Break the monarchy
Their pampered lives are vile as people live in poverty
In inhumane conditions
While outdated traditions
That means we’re all paying for the royal family to live in luxury, so
Break the monarchy
King Charles fingers are so big, swollen, sore and red
Of the swans he feeds and the things he does in bed
He spreads the narrative that he is a climate protester
But his best friend was Jimmy Savile, Britain’s biggest child molester.
And his brother, Prince Andrew, is also an exceptional case
Break the monarchy
Break the monarchy
They turn a blind eye to their pedos like the BBC
They think they can pay
For everything to go away
But covering the nuncios is their lasting legacy, so
Break the monarchy
What are they doing? What are they doing? What are they really doing?
What are they doing? What are they doing? They mop up you and me
But what about Prince William? you are so unfair
He never had a mistress, or embarked on an affair
Maybe we misidentified him, he really seems to care
And there is proof. When he does his good deeds there are always cameras there
Samaritans, Big Issue, the list is exhaustive
Not so much Prince Charming, more Prince Charm Offensive
Break the monarchy
Break the monarchy
They don’t care about people like you and me
Look beyond their PR
You will see who they really are
A sinister, ruthless, titled ideology, so
Break the monarchy
Break the monarchy
They defend racist values and inequality
It’s time to vote
Then stick them all in a little boat
And let them try their luck in a distant colony
Break the monarchy
