PM Modi hits out at opposition, says he pledges to take tough action to rid India of corruption and nepotism – The New Indian Express

Express press service

NEW DELHI: As the Saffron Party celebrates its 44th founding day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses party workers here today.

Addressing party workers, Prime Minister Modi said the party opposes dynastic politics. He added that BJP is working with the spirits of social justice for Saab Ka Vikash with Saab ke saath while other parties like Congress and like-minded have identity of parivarbad, vanshvaad and Jaativad in politics (dynasty, nepotism and caste political parties).

More than 80 million people enjoy free benefits under Prime Minister Anna Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana and other government schemes, he added.

Applauding democracy, Prime Minister Modi said that the BJP was born in the bosom of democracy, nurtured and nurtured with the “Amrit” of democracy and was deeply devoted to strengthening the Constitution and the democracy.

Modi drew parallels between Lord Hanuman and the BJP and claimed the party believed in the ideals of selfless service. He said India was realizing its potential just like Lord Hanuman after eliminating self-doubt.

“If we see Lord Hanuman’s whole life, he had an attitude of ‘power’ which helped him achieve great successes,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He alleged that opposition parties cannot dream big, set small goals and settle for small achievements, while the BJP believes in dreaming big and achieving even bigger goals.

He said: The people of the country in 2014 had not only changed the government but also heralded a new journey of rebirth of India after emerging from slavery of over 800 years. Now India as a nation has risen to regain its lost glory.

Modi said that even though the British left in 1947, they abandoned the mentality of keeping people as slaves here. After independence, such a class flourished in the country which considered it its birthright, he noted, adding that class people with an imperial mentality always treated the locals as their slaves. .

“Today they got so desperate that they openly started saying ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister insisted on the formation of new intellectual cells and youth cells using technology-driven initiatives to bring about change in society. He also advised the party to train workers on how to use social media to share government performance. He motivated the party workers to keep interacting with the people not only to win the elections but also to serve them by solving the people’s problems.