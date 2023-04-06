Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen bring the voice of Europe to Xi Jinping

Visiting China, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are due to meet Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a close ally of Moscow whom they hope to see play a role for peace in Ukraine.

Emmanuel Macron was welcomed Thursday, April 6, Beijing by his counterpart Xi Jinping, for a face-to-face meeting where the conflict in Ukraine must be discussed. The French President will then be joined by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, to make Europe’s voice heard.

In front of the Beijing People’s Palace, the heart of Chinese power, an official welcoming ceremony took place before the start of the interview, with closed doors, which should last about an hour. Xi Jinping greeted his host on a huge red carpet before the Marseillaise was played in Tiananmen Square.

“Russian aggression in Ukraine has dealt a blow to this stability. I can count on you to bring Russia to reason and everyone to the negotiating table,” said Emmanuel Macron during an opening speech before his interview. head–head with Xi Jinping.

After this meeting, the two presidents will take part in a press conference. Emmanuel Macron will then be joined by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for a three-day meeting where they intend to bring Europe’s voice to the conflict that has shaken the Old Continent for more than a year.







44:09 THE DEBATE – CHINA: PARTNER OR OPPONENT? FRANCE 24

In recent weeks, international pressure has mounted a notch on China to encourage it to get involved for peace in Ukraine. Because, if Pekin claims to be officially neutral, Xi Jinping has never condemned the Russian invasion or even spoken on the telephone with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Conversely, he recently went to Moscow to reaffirm his alliance with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the guise of an anti-Western front.

In this context, Emmanuel Macron has the ambition to “be a voice that unites Europe”, which is why he invited the President of the European Commission to accompany him, as he recalled in a speech on Wednesday.

But will the two adopt the same tone?

Differing statements

On the first day of his three-day state visit, the French president said on Wednesday that Beijing could play a “major role” in “finding a path of peace” in Ukraine, citing the 12-point document on China’s position published in February.

Ursula von der Leyen, for her part, issued a much harsher warning last week in Brussels: “How China continues to react to Putin’s war will be a determining factor in the future of relations between the EU and China”.

“Now that she has given her speech, she is clearly in Beijing’s crosshairs because she has set out a fairly firm and tough vision towards Beijing which is not at all that of Emmanuel Macron”, explains the AFP Marc Julienne, from the French Institute of International Relations (Ifri).

“We will see how they are going to distribute the roles”, he adds, the firm position of the European leader being able to “that Emmanuel Macron be upstaged by Ursula von der Leyen”.

But “playing good cop and bad cop between Macron and von der Leyen Beijing would instantly weaken the European narrative of a united front”, warns Antoine Bondaz, of the Foundation for Strategic Research, in an analytical note.

After a press conference and the three-party meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, the presidents are due to take part in a state dinner which will bring to a close a well-paced ceremonial day.

The thorny question of Tawan

This visit comes at a new moment of tension around the question of Taiwan, just after the meeting, in the United States, between the Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen and the president of the American House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy. On Thursday, Beijing promised a “determined” response and the autonomous island immediately announced that it had detected three warships and a Chinese anti-submarine helicopter nearby.

China considers that Taiwan is one of its provinces, which it intends to bring back eventually into its fold.

“I don’t have the feeling that there is a desire to react” on the Chinese side, Emmanuel Macron tried to relativize Wednesday in front of journalists, suggesting that the question of Tawan would not be a priority file in his discussions.

Marc Julienne considers it “necessary” to express to President Xi “the deep concern we have about the stability of the Taiwan Strait and about the possible breakdown of the status quo”, recalling that “France presents itself as a power of the Indo-Pacific”.

President Macron’s trip, which aims to renew face-to-face dialogue after three years apart due to the health crisis, will have an important economic component.: he came with more than 50 heads of French companies, including those of Airbus, EDF and Veolia.

“Several important contracts will be signed” on Thursday, he promised, calling not to “dissociate” from China.

