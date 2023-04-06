Politics
PM Modi slams authoritarian accusation, says democracy and constitutionalism are in ruling parties’ DNA
Facing an amplified international attack from the opposition Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed that democracy is ingrained in the BJP’s DNA and that the party is committed to India’s constitution.
BJP originated in the womb of democracy, was nurtured and nurtured with the ‘Amrit’ of democracy, and was deeply devoted to strengthening the Constitution and democracy, PM Modi tells workers of the party on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the formation of the party. .
BHAJAPA was born in the bosom of democracy, nurtured and nurtured with the ‘Amrit’ of democracy and deeply devoted to strengthening the Constitution and democracy: PM @Narendra Modi
— DD News (@DDNewslive) April 6, 2023
Underscoring the BJP’s deep commitment to inclusiveness, the Prime Minister underscored that the party must resolve to take our nation to new heights, to win the hearts of everyone and everyone, to realize the dreams of Maa Bharti, on this auspicious occasion when the BJP is completing 50 years of its formation and its nation, 100 years of its independence.
He added that the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat was not just a slogan.
With the 2024 elections on the horizon, Prime Minister Modi urged the party workers to achieve higher goals for the country by selflessly pursuing the idea of nation first in their endeavours.
It is my firm belief that the devotion, dedication and power of our Karyakartas, and our Mantra of “Nation First” will continue to inspire us! he observed.
But keeping in mind the vision of a New India, the Prime Minister stressed that workers’ efforts should not be limited to winning elections.
As Karyakartas of the Bharatiya Janata Party, we should not limit ourselves to winning elections. We have to make sure we win people’s hearts! We must fight every election with the same level of energy and hard work that we have had since the 1980s, he observed.
Watch the full PM address video:
Show: https://twitter.com/DDNewslive/status/1643834290315067393?s=20
Read also : Prime Minister Modi again ranked the world’s most popular leader ahead of Joe Biden
Sources
https://www.indianarrative.com/india-news/pm-modi-trashes-authoritarian-charge-says-democracy-and-constitutionalism-is-embedded-in-ruling-partys-dna-128763.html
