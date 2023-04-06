Politics
Emmanuel Macron is counting on Xi Jinping to bring Russia back to reason
I know I can count on you to bring Russia to reason and everyone to the negotiating table, assured Emmanuel Macron.
By VP with AFP
Emmanuel Macron are meeting Beijing to try to build a common path with China, the president said he was counting on Xi Jinping that he was counting on him to bring Russia to reason vis–vis Ukraine.
I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table, indicated the French head of state to his counterpart during an official bilateral meeting. The Chinese head of state welcomed ties with France in a world undergoing profound historical change during a face-to-face meeting in Beijing with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. The world is now experiencing a profound historical change, he noted, stressing that relations between Paris and Beijing had, despite everything, experienced positive and steady development.
Emmanuel Macron previously spoke with the President of the National Assembly Zhao Leji, with whom he underlined the impact of the war in Ukraine on security and global strategic balances. For his part, Ursula von der Leyen, received by Li Qiang stressed that EU-China relations have become complex in recent years, and it is important that we discuss all aspects of this relationship together today, especially in this volatile geopolitical environment.
In the name of Europe
In recent weeks, international pressure has mounted a notch on China to encourage it to get involved for peace in Ukraine. Because, if Pekin claims to be officially neutral, Xi Jinping has never condemned the Russian invasion or even spoken on the telephone with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
Conversely, he recently went to Moscow to reaffirm his alliance with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the guise of an anti-Western front.
In this context, Emmanuel Macron has the ambition to be a voice that unites Europe, which is why he invited the President of the European Commission to accompany him, as he recalled in a speech on Wednesday. will two adopt the same tone?
In the crosshairs
On the first day of his three-day state visit, the French president said Wednesday that Beijing could play a major role in finding a path to peace in Ukraine, citing the 12-point document on China’s position released in February.Ursula von der Leyen, for his part, issued a much starker warning last week in Brussels: How China continues to respond to Putin’s war will be a determining factor in the future of EU-China relations. .
Now that she has delivered her speech, she is clearly in Beijing’s crosshairs because she has set out a fairly firm and tough view on Beijing which is not at all that of Emmanuel Macron, explains Agence France -Press Marc Julienne, from the French Institute of International Relations (Ifri). We will see how they will distribute the roles, he adds, the firm position of the European leader could cause Emmanuel Macron to be upstaged by Ursula von der Leyen.
But playing good cop and bad cop between Macron and von der Leyen Beijing would instantly weaken the European narrative of a united front, warns Antoine Bondaz of the Foundation for Strategic Research in an analytical note. Presidents Macron and Xi must make statements to the press before a state dinner that will close a day of well-paced ceremonial.
Tensions around Taiwan
This visit comes at a new moment of tension around the question of Taiwan, just after the meeting, in the United States, between the Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen and the president of the American House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy. On Thursday, Beijing promised a determined response and the autonomous island immediately announced that it had detected three warships and a Chinese anti-submarine helicopter nearby.
China considers that Taiwan is one of its provinces, which it intends to bring back eventually into its fold. I do not have the feeling that there is a desire to react on the Chinese side, Emmanuel Macron tried to put things into perspective in front of journalists on Wednesday, suggesting that the question of Tawan would not be a priority file in his discussions.
Marc Julienne considers it necessary to express to President Xi the deep concern we have about the stability of the Taiwan Strait and about the possible breakdown of the status quo, recalling that France presents itself as a power of the Indo-Pacific President Macron’s trip, which aims to renew face-to-face dialogue after three years apart due to the health crisis, will have an important economic component: he came with more than 50 French business leaders, including those of Airbus, EDF and Veolia. Several important contracts will be signed on Thursday, he promised, calling not to disassociate himself from China.
