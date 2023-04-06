Indonesian minister on Israel’s participation in the U-20 World Cup: we see no threat

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – INDONESIA’s dream of hosting the U-20 World Cup was dashed when the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) stripped Indonesia on March 29 of the right to host the event. Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) President Erick Thohir flew to Qatar in a futile attempt to pressure FIFA President Gianni Infantino, with the latter remaining firm on the decision.

Erick then reported the outcome of the meeting to President Joko Widodo citing two possible reasons: the refusal of regional government leaders to allow U-20 matches in their region and security concerns.

Muhadjir Effendy, co-ordinating minister for human development and cultural affairs, currently acting minister for sports and youth, revealed that Indonesia had set several conditions for FIFA: among others, not to hoist the Israeli flag , not playing the Israeli national anthem and playing in an empty stadium.

However, he could not confirm whether it was these conditions or the protest by Muslim organizations coupled with Bali Governor I Wayan Koster’s letter rejecting the presence of the Israeli team that led to FIFA’s decision. “We don’t know either. FIFA only said it was due to the current circumstances,” Muhadjir told Tempo reporters on April 1.

Before being named acting minister of sports and youth on March 16, Muhadjir was chairman of the steering committee for the 2021 U-20 World Cup, which was canceled due to the pandemic. Below, Muhadjir explained a myriad of issues surrounding the government’s efforts to pressure FIFA.

What preparations have been made for the U-20s?

The preparations had been led by the deputy coordinator V of the human development and cultural affairs division in charge of the promotion of sports performance because we did not think there was anything crucial. Around January we had a coordination meeting and only then did we start paying attention to the Israeli team. You have to understand that we were concerned about the Covid-19. And that was the concern of the PSSI. Admittedly, that was one of the factors. The second factor was the change in management of PSSI. It also had an effect. Without forgetting the Kanjuruhan affair which also distracted us.

What did you do when you learned that Israel passed the pre-qualifiers?

I have written to Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md. for an immediate security coordination meeting.

Was the Israeli team already a problem during the restricted meeting in January?

No, it wasn’t. Many Israeli delegations attended events in Indonesia, not only during Pak Jokowi’s time but also before that. But they were invited by international organizations. We were only the place of these events.

The same as this U-20?

Yes. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has the requirements for Israeli delegations entering Indonesia.

What kind of requirements? As if they couldn’t raise their flag?

Yes. Nor should they play their national anthem. A little ago. I proposed the same thing to the PSSI for negotiation with FIFA. There were no special conditions.

What terms were offered to FIFA?

No national anthem. No Israeli flag. I abide by the regulations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It’s just that I added an empty stadium match condition.

Did you anticipate the rejection (from the public)?

Yes, that there would be resistance but nothing serious. After all, mass organizations usually organize protests regarding Palestine. But I wrote to Pak Mahfud for more security. In case.