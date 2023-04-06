Not loyal to Pakistan: Imran Khan slams Bilawal Bhutto over ‘martial law’ remark





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has criticized Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his comments on martial law, saying such people are not loyal to the country.

Apr 6, 2023

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed the ruling coalition was engaging in propaganda against the families of Supreme Court justices following the verdict on holding elections in Punjab province. (File photo)

By India Today World Desk: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Imran Khan has criticized Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his remarks on martial law, saying these people are not loyal in the country.

“Those who want to see martial law are not loyal to the country,” Khan said, as quoted by The News International.

Earlier on Monday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition would not accept the Supreme Court’s decision which set May 14 as the date for Punjab’s provincial elections.

He demanded a full tribunal be formed on the matter, saying that if not formed it could lead to martial law or an emergency in the country, according to a report by The News International .

Imran Khan claimed that after the verdict, the ruling coalition engaged in propaganda against the families of Supreme Court justices. He said the rule of law prevailed in the country.

The cricketer-turned-politician faces corruption charges in connection with the Toshakhana case. He has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister at a discount from the state custodian called Toshakhana, and selling them for a profit.

Imran Khan was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in October last year for not sharing sales details. The electoral body then filed a complaint with the district court to punish him under criminal laws for allegedly selling the gifts he had received as the country’s prime minister.

Imran Khan resisted arrest in the Toshakhana case and was locked up in his Zaman Park residence in Lahore surrounded by hundreds of his supporters, who have fought pitched battles with the police in recent days. The High Court in Islamabad suspended non-releasable arrest warrants issued against Imran Khan in connection with the case.

WATCH ALSO | Imran Khan carries a bulletproof ‘bucket’ above his head in court in Pak for fear of assassination

Separately, the Lahore High Court granted protection bail to Imran Khan last month in eight terrorism cases and one civil case.

Imran Khan was ousted from power last April after losing a no-confidence vote, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him over his independent foreign policy decisions involving Russia. China and Afghanistan.

(With PTI entries)





April 6, 2023

April 6, 2023

