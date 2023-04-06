bne IntelliNews – In a letter from an Istanbul scholar describes the almost blind belief that Erdogan will lose the elections

An analyst visiting Turkey has told how she was surprised that almost everyone had become convinced that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would lose the country’s next election, six weeks from now.

In interviews with journalists, opposition officials and even bureaucrats, there was an almost blind conviction that this was Erdogan’s last position, writes Asli Aydintasbas in a letter from Istanbuladding: They were so overconfident about the possibility of an opposition victory that of the dozens of friends and acquaintances I met in Istanbul, only two, a journalist and a media official, said that they thought Erdogan would eventually win.

Between concern over the possibility of a massive earthquake in Istanbul caused by the devastating earthquake disaster that struck parts of southern Turkey in early February and the approaching elections, the country appeared to be in edge of a nervous breakdown, Aydintasbas, visiting foreign policy fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank in Washington DC, adds in his missive.

She also observes: Turkey will face tough years no matter who wins. My recent visit made me realize that the country, once a rising star on the periphery of Europe, was shattered by earthquakes, economic hardship and, above all, polarization. If the opposition wins, there will be a chance to restore democracy and perhaps even effective economic governance. But the bare-knuckle politics of recent years will make it difficult to build national consensus on key issues.

Aydintasbas also describes how, during her visit, she was struck by the depth of the scars left by the February 6 earthquake, not only by grief, but also by the realization that at the end of her 20 years of rule, President Recep Tayyip Erdogans became hyper-centralized and the malfunctioning of the governance system was partly responsible for the high number of victims. Erdogan’s re-election is no longer a foregone conclusion, which makes this election important not only for Turkish citizens but for the global balance of power.

With the six-party National Alliance opposition bloc leading in the polls, Erdogan’s authoritarian deal with Turkish society appears to have crumbled and young people want change, says academic, also noting : With double-digit inflation, the once efficient patronage system is now being openly criticized for nepotism. The inadequate response of governments to the earthquake revealed that behind the omnipotent facade of the state, institutions were gutted, money was scarce and corruption was rampant. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is no longer able to monopolize politics as it did ten years ago and, as a result, has experienced a fewer candidates than in previous years to run for parliamentary seats.

But there are reasons to be cautious. The elections are still six weeks away and a lot can happen in Turkey during this time. I worry about this certainty of change and its implications for Turkish society if Erdogan manages to retain power. For many it would mean something bigger than losing an election, a sense of being cheated, perhaps public outrage and nihilism about the future of the country. For people on both sides, Turkey’s political fight has become a deeply personal and existential battle.

In the second half of his two-decade rule, Erdogan’s assessment of Aydintasbas, skillfully instrumentalized culture wars, nationalism and identity politics, giving Sunni conservatives a voice in Turkey’s destiny. With a unique combination of neo-Ottomanism and Islamism, he rebranded Turkey as an unstoppable rising power. For the base of the AKP, Erdogan is the only man capable of making Turkey even more beautiful.

But for others, says Aydintasbas, Erdogan is responsible for Turkey’s authoritarian drift and economic desperation. For them, global issues are secondary to economic survival. Many will ask: Who can run the country better? or rather, Under what government am I better?

The fact that the opposition bloc has survived despite a daily barrage of government propaganda and fake news in a highly authoritarian setting is in itself an important testament to Turkish society’s desire for change, she continued. But the opposition’s Achilles’ heel may well be its candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 74, of the Republican People’s Party (CHP). The former civil servant is a soft-spoken social democrat from Turkey’s Alevi/Alawi minority. The debate around Kilicdaroglu resembles the deliberations of US Democrats ahead of the 2020 election. Yes, he’s nice and all, but can he kill a dragon? After a year of infighting and drama, the opposition parties finally settled on Kilicdaroglu, with the strategy that his ticket would be bolstered by the popular mayors of Istanbul and Ankara, Ekrem Imamoglu and Mansur Yavas, who would serve as assistants.

Kilicdaroglu is not trying to be another version of Turkey’s mercurial leader. On the contrary, he has positioned himself as the antithesis of the strongman, the ordinary family man who makes anti-corruption videos from his middle-class kitchen, the silent unifier of the many different factions of Turkish society. . But its task is not easy as it is the country that exported the concept of the deep state into the global lexicon, with a long tradition of self-proclaimed guardians of the regime.

The Kurdish vote could be key to the outcome of parliamentary and presidential elections and, as Aydintasbas reminds us, voter suppression is a reality in the Kurdish countryside and control of ballots during the counting process is essential for a victory. The new Turkish electoral law has not yet been tested. I suspect, says Aydintasbas, that this will make things more difficult for the opposition both in controlling the vote and in securing a parliamentary majority.

She concludes: Many people ask me if it is even possible to dream of free elections in Turkey and if Erdogan would ever back down if he lost. The answer is yes. If the difference is narrow, say 1% to 2%, forget it. The elections would be contested by US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. But if the opposition’s victory is more than 2%, then it’s irreversible. Erdogan built his legitimacy on elections and could not contest a decisive victory.

The scariest outcome for Turkey would be a neck and neck situation, in which both sides would claim victory. An effective organization to monitor the polls across the country on May 14 will be essential for the opposition. In the 2019 local elections, the opposition won Istanbul (and other major cities) thanks to its vigilance; some observers slept on sealed ballot boxes to avoid rigging. The opposition should replicate this across the country, including in the conservative hinterland and the Kurdish countryside.