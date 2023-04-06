Politics
PM Modi accuses Congress and other parties of nepotism, dynasty, casteism and regionalism
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed Congress and other political parties, alleging they carry the culture of the main opposition party and accusing them of being tied to nepotism, dynasty, casteism and to regionalism.
He said the BJP represents a new culture of taking everyone along. He added that the BJP had pledged to take tough steps to rid India of corruption, nepotism and law and order challenges as it criticized people with a state of “baadshahi” spirit for insulting the poor and backward since the party took power in 2014.
Addressing the BJP’s 44th founding day celebrations, Modi warned against complacency among party workers, noting that it is already said that no one can beat him in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
“Although we are the biggest political party in the world, we don’t have to be complacent. People have already started saying that no one can defeat the BJP in 2024. That’s true, but as workers in the BJP, we must win the hearts of every citizen in the country,” he said.
Without referring to the various allegations made by these parties against his government, the prime minister said they were struggling with an existential crisis and resorting to allegations and conspiracies against the ruling party. They are full of hatred and frustration, he added.
“Today they have become so desperate that they have openly started saying ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’ (your grave will be dug),” he said, saying that the support of the poor, the tribals, the backwards, Dalits and women, among others, will continue. to protect the ‘lotus’ and help it bloom.
Lotus is the election symbol of the BJP.
These people with a “baadshahi” (feudal) mindset treated others, especially the poor and destitute, like slaves. But these people have been empowered by the BJP since 2014, he said.
“We shouldn’t limit ourselves to winning polls. Our goal is to win the hearts of millions. We must fight every poll with the same hard work we have been doing since the days of Jana Sangh,” he said. -he declares.
He drew parallels with Lord Hanuman, whose birthday is celebrated by devotees on Thursday, to say the party believed in the ideals of selfless service.
India realized its potential and strength after 2014 just like Lord Hanuman did after he eliminated self-doubt, Prime Minister Modi has said. “If we look at Lord Hanuman’s whole life, he had a ‘can do’ attitude that helped him achieve great success.”
As Lord Hanuman fiercely confronted the demons, the government will also act rigorously to rid the country of evils such as corruption, nepotism and breaches of public order, the prime minister added.
Opposition parties have accused the government of using investigative agencies against their leaders on corruption charges as part of a political vendetta.
Modi cited free ration programme, health insurance and other social protection measures to say social justice was an article of faith for BJP while other parties used to advance interests of some families without helping society.
While the BJP thought and dreamed big and then pledged to dedicate themselves to achieving these goals, the opposition parties could, though small, set themselves small goals and congratulate themselves on achieving even smaller goals. .
“The BJP believes in dreaming big and achieving even bigger goals,” Modi said.
Opposition parties never imagined that Section 370 would ever be history and they cannot stomach the work the BJP was doing to promote peace and development, he said.
The Prime Minister insisted on using technology and training BJP workers in better use of social media and asked them to work in line with party ideology and within the bounds of the Indian Constitution.
He said: “The BJP was born from the bosom of democracy and nurtured and nurtured by the nectar of democracy.
(With PTI entries)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/news/india/2023/04/06/narendra-modi-accuses-congress-nepotism-dynasty-casteism-regionalism-bjp.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Standing On One Leg – 16 Everyday Activities That Will Keep Your Body Happy And Will Change Your Life | Health & Wellbeing
- Imran’s bail extended until April 18, exempt from court appearance – Pakistan
- Arizona Coyotes developer announces claim against Phoenix regarding Tempe Entertainment District
- Cowboys fall to Oklahoma, 6-1, in Conference Home Opener
- Trends and stylish attendees of Seoul Fashion Week F/W 2023
- John Wick, The Wire and Fringe actor, Lance Reddicks, cause of death questioned by family
- Sources: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Judge Juan Merchan threatened after former President Donald Trump’s impeachment
- Amid death threats, Bollywood actor Salman Khan buys a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. Details inside
- Tony Cote First Nations Winter Games returns after pandemic
- Cape Cod-based clothing store opens seasonal location in Palm Beach
- Imran Khan should enjoy security in accordance with status of former Pakistani PM: Court
- Students invited to audition to play The Jungle Book