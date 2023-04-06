PM Modi accuses Congress and other parties of nepotism, dynasty, casteism and regionalism

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed Congress and other political parties, alleging they carry the culture of the main opposition party and accusing them of being tied to nepotism, dynasty, casteism and to regionalism.

He said the BJP represents a new culture of taking everyone along. He added that the BJP had pledged to take tough steps to rid India of corruption, nepotism and law and order challenges as it criticized people with a state of “baadshahi” spirit for insulting the poor and backward since the party took power in 2014.

Addressing the BJP’s 44th founding day celebrations, Modi warned against complacency among party workers, noting that it is already said that no one can beat him in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“Although we are the biggest political party in the world, we don’t have to be complacent. People have already started saying that no one can defeat the BJP in 2024. That’s true, but as workers in the BJP, we must win the hearts of every citizen in the country,” he said.

Without referring to the various allegations made by these parties against his government, the prime minister said they were struggling with an existential crisis and resorting to allegations and conspiracies against the ruling party. They are full of hatred and frustration, he added.

“Today they have become so desperate that they have openly started saying ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’ (your grave will be dug),” he said, saying that the support of the poor, the tribals, the backwards, Dalits and women, among others, will continue. to protect the ‘lotus’ and help it bloom.

Lotus is the election symbol of the BJP.

These people with a “baadshahi” (feudal) mindset treated others, especially the poor and destitute, like slaves. But these people have been empowered by the BJP since 2014, he said.

“We shouldn’t limit ourselves to winning polls. Our goal is to win the hearts of millions. We must fight every poll with the same hard work we have been doing since the days of Jana Sangh,” he said. -he declares.

He drew parallels with Lord Hanuman, whose birthday is celebrated by devotees on Thursday, to say the party believed in the ideals of selfless service.

India realized its potential and strength after 2014 just like Lord Hanuman did after he eliminated self-doubt, Prime Minister Modi has said. “If we look at Lord Hanuman’s whole life, he had a ‘can do’ attitude that helped him achieve great success.”

As Lord Hanuman fiercely confronted the demons, the government will also act rigorously to rid the country of evils such as corruption, nepotism and breaches of public order, the prime minister added.

Opposition parties have accused the government of using investigative agencies against their leaders on corruption charges as part of a political vendetta.

Modi cited free ration programme, health insurance and other social protection measures to say social justice was an article of faith for BJP while other parties used to advance interests of some families without helping society.

While the BJP thought and dreamed big and then pledged to dedicate themselves to achieving these goals, the opposition parties could, though small, set themselves small goals and congratulate themselves on achieving even smaller goals. .

“The BJP believes in dreaming big and achieving even bigger goals,” Modi said.

Opposition parties never imagined that Section 370 would ever be history and they cannot stomach the work the BJP was doing to promote peace and development, he said.

The Prime Minister insisted on using technology and training BJP workers in better use of social media and asked them to work in line with party ideology and within the bounds of the Indian Constitution.

He said: “The BJP was born from the bosom of democracy and nurtured and nurtured by the nectar of democracy.

(With PTI entries)