Macron is counting on China to “bring Russia to its senses” DW 04/06/2023





French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday put peace in Ukraine at the top of the agenda during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. “I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table,” the French head of state told Xi during a three-day state visit to Beijing. The two leaders called for the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks to take place “as soon as possible”. The two men, who held talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, also agreed that nuclear weapons should be excluded from the conflict. The talks were “frank and constructive”, the Elysee Palace said, while Beijing described the talks as “friendly”.

and “in depth”. The French president met Xi separately ahead of a three-way talk with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. She was also expected to pressure the Chinese president over his ties to Russia. While China has called for a peaceful resolution to the war, it has refrained from condemning Russia’s invasion of its neighbor. Macron in China: Reports from DW’s Jack Parrock To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Last month, Xi visited Moscow and held lengthy talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during which the two leaders celebrated their “close ties”. In stark contrast, Xi has not even spoken on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the start of the war, despite the latter inviting him to Kiev and seeking closer ties. Strengthening EU-China ties The visit comes as Europe and China struggle to overcome growing differences in recent years, ranging from technological competition to the situation in Taiwan and China’s growing closeness to Russia despite the war in Ukraine. Ahead of the visit, Macron said he wanted “to be a voice that unites Europe” on Ukraine. China, meanwhile, hopes the visit will help avert the kind of deterioration in relations that has been seen between it and the United States. Beijing sees Washington as the leader in efforts to contain its economic boom, with a back and forth of accusations from both sides in recent months. However, Europe’s close economic ties with China mean it has been forced to perform a balancing act with Beijing. During a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Macron stressed the importance of dialogue between China and France “in these troubled times”. This consideration of economic interests did not prevent von der Leyen from issuing a warning to Beijing in Brussels last week, saying: “How China continues to interact with Putin’s war will be a determining factor for the future of EU-China relations”. “Macron’s visit is expected to yield concrete results in strengthening economic and trade cooperation between China and France, as well as increasing mutual political trust,” the Chinese state media said. world times wrote in an op-ed Thursday. lo,rmt/rc (AFP, Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/macron-von-der-leyen-hope-to-sway-china-on-ukraine/a-65243318 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related