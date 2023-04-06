April 6, start of the first modern Olympics

Today is Thursday, April 6, the 96th day of 2023. There are 269 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight in the story:

On April 6, 1896, the first modern Olympic Games officially opened in Athens, Greece.

To this date :

In 1862, the Civil War Battle of Shiloh began in Tennessee when Confederate forces launched a surprise attack on Union troops, who drove the Confederates back the next day.

In 1864, Louisiana opened a convention in New Orleans to draft a new state constitution, which called for the abolition of slavery.

In 1909, American explorers Robert E. Peary and Matthew A. Henson and four Inuits became the first men to reach the North Pole.

In 1917, the United States entered World War I when the House joined the Senate in approving a declaration of war against Germany which was later signed by President Woodrow Wilson.

In 1943, “The Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry was first published by Reynal & Hitchcock of New York.

In 1945, during World War II, the Japanese warship Yamato and nine other ships sailed on a suicide mission to attack the American fleet off Okinawa; the fleet was intercepted the following day.

In 1954, Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., responding to CBS reporter Edward R. Murrow against him on “See It Now,” said in remarks filmed for the program that Murrow had, in the past, “engaged in propaganda for communist causes.”

In 1968, 41 people were killed by two consecutive natural gas explosions at a sporting goods store in downtown Richmond, Indiana.

In 1974, Swedish pop group ABBA won the Eurovision Song Contest held in Brighton, England with a rendition of the song “Waterloo”.

In 2008, Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama, speaking at a private fundraiser in San Francisco, spoke of voters in Pennsylvania’s Rust Belt communities who “cling to guns or religion” because of the bitterness aroused by their economic fate; Democratic rival Hillary Rodham Clinton lashed out at the comment, calling it “elitist.”

In 2014, legendary Hollywood actor Mickey Rooney, 93, died in North Hollywood.

In 2017, comedian Don Rickles, known for his biting insults, died in Beverly Hills, California at the age of 90.

In 2020, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19, after his condition deteriorated.

Ten years ago: Iran and six world powers failed to agree in talks in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on how to reduce fears that Tehran could use its nuclear technology to build weapons. Militants have killed six Americans, including diplomat Anne Smedinghoff, 25, and an Afghan doctor in two attacks in Afghanistan, the deadliest day for the United States in the war in eight months.

Five years ago: Republican congressman from Texas Blake Farenthold abruptly resigned, four months after announcing he would not run again amid sexual harassment allegations. Former Democratic Senator Daniel Akaka of Hawaii has died in Honolulu at the age of 93. Federal law enforcement authorities have seized the online classifieds site Backpage.com and its affiliate websites known to list adult escort services. A South Korean court has sentenced former president Park Geun-hye to 24 years in prison on bribery and extortion charges stemming from a corruption scandal that removed her from office a year earlier. A transport truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team in western Canada, killing 16 people.

A year ago: The mayor of the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol says more than 5,000 civilians were killed during the invasion by Russian troops. In response, the United States and its Western allies have moved to impose new sanctions on the Kremlin for what it calls war crimes. European health authorities have investigated a rapidly evolving salmonella outbreak in 134 children that appears to be linked to chocolate Easter eggs.

Today’s birthdays: Nobel Prize-winning scientist James D. Watson turns 95. Actor Billy Dee Williams is 86 years old. Actor Roy Thinnes is 85 years old. Director Barry Levinson is 81 years old. Actor John Ratzenberger is 76 years old. Actor Patrika Darbo is 75 years old. The famous Bert Blyleven is 72 years old. Actor Marilu Henner is 71 years old. Olympic bronze medalist figure skater Janet Lynn is 70 years old. Actor Michael Rooker is 68 years old. Former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn., is 67. Rock musician Warren Haynes is 63 years old. Rock singer-musician Black Francis (The Pixies) is 58 years old. Actor Ari Meyers is 54 years old. Actor Paul Rudd is 54 years old. Actor-producer Jason Hervey is 51 years old. Actor Zach Braff is 48 years old. Actor Joel Garland is 48 years old. Actor Candace Cameron Bure ( buhr-RAY’) is 47 years old. Actor Teddy Sears is 46 years old. Jazz and R&B musician Robert Glasper is 45 years old. Actor Eliza Coupe is 42 years old. Singer and guitarist Kenneth Pattengale (Milk Carton Kids) is 41 years old. Actor Bret Harrison is 41 years old. Actor Charlie McDermott is 33 years old.