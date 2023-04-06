Indian textbooks purged of material the Narendra Modis party finds inconvenient

When Indian children began the school year this week, pupils in thousands of classrooms received new textbooks on history and politics that watered down or purged key details of India’s past that the party in power Prime Minister Narendra Modis finds it embarrassing for his Hindu nationalist vision of the country.

THE changes targeted references to links between Hindu extremism and the assassination of Mohandas K. Gandhi; the secular foundations of post-colonial India; and the 2002 riots in Gujarat, where hundreds of Muslims were killed in indiscriminate violent reprisals at a time when Mr Modi was the leader of the state. Chapters on Mughal history, spanning hundreds of years of Muslim rule, were either cut or deleted.

Among the passages deleted from the history and politics texts of the final year:

Gandhi was especially hated by those who wanted India to become a country for Hindus, just as Pakistan was for Muslims.

Examples, such as Gujarat, alert us to the dangers of using religious sentiments for political purposes. This poses a threat to democratic politics.

The changes, which had been under discussion since last year before being formalized in the newly printed syllabus, follow other efforts by Mr Modis Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, to erase prominent Muslim marks on the history and politics of India, including the frequent change of street and town names from Muslim to Hindu.

Ruling party leaders have also tried to downplay the founding fathers’ arguments as to why India’s diversity could only survive under a secular umbrella, co-opting the legacy of many secular leaders as they push to remake India a first Hindu nation.