Politics
Indian textbooks purged of material the Narendra Modis party finds inconvenient
When Indian children began the school year this week, pupils in thousands of classrooms received new textbooks on history and politics that watered down or purged key details of India’s past that the party in power Prime Minister Narendra Modis finds it embarrassing for his Hindu nationalist vision of the country.
THE changes targeted references to links between Hindu extremism and the assassination of Mohandas K. Gandhi; the secular foundations of post-colonial India; and the 2002 riots in Gujarat, where hundreds of Muslims were killed in indiscriminate violent reprisals at a time when Mr Modi was the leader of the state. Chapters on Mughal history, spanning hundreds of years of Muslim rule, were either cut or deleted.
Among the passages deleted from the history and politics texts of the final year:
-
Gandhi was especially hated by those who wanted India to become a country for Hindus, just as Pakistan was for Muslims.
-
Examples, such as Gujarat, alert us to the dangers of using religious sentiments for political purposes. This poses a threat to democratic politics.
The changes, which had been under discussion since last year before being formalized in the newly printed syllabus, follow other efforts by Mr Modis Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, to erase prominent Muslim marks on the history and politics of India, including the frequent change of street and town names from Muslim to Hindu.
Ruling party leaders have also tried to downplay the founding fathers’ arguments as to why India’s diversity could only survive under a secular umbrella, co-opting the legacy of many secular leaders as they push to remake India a first Hindu nation.
With this divisive campaign, anti-Muslim hate speech has proliferated, holy sites have been aggressively contested, and Hindu lynchings have killed muslims suspected of slaughtering or even simply transporting cows, considered sacred by Hindus.
Political interference in education is not new to Indian democracy. Successive federal and state governments have attempted to leverage education to their advantage, whether to advance an ideological agenda, such as halt sex ed program in BJP-run stateor for self-promotion, including a glowing depiction of a political opponent of Mr. Modis’ party in a textbook section on a peasant movement.
Dinesh Prasad Saklani, director of the National Educational Research and Training Council, an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Education which oversees textbook content, said the changes were made to reduce the burden on students. children after the pandemic. Chapters have been deleted to avoid repetition and important information has been condensed, Saklani said, which will in no way affect a child’s knowledge.
Even the deletion of simple words, he said, such as one that identified Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Gandhis, as an upper-caste Hindu, was undertaken solely as part of this exercise.
You tell me, when the content load is reduced during times of such trauma, if the experts felt that such and such a thing should be removed, it was. How is this such a big thing? I mean, are all brahmins assassins? said Mr. Saklani, referring to Mr. Godse. Brahmins sit at the top of the caste hierarchy and are a big voting bloc for Mr Modis’ party.
Mr Saklani said the education organization had nothing to do with either the BJP or the RSS, a powerful right-wing group that is the ideological source of Mr Modis’ political party. (A reference to a ban on the RSS after the assassination of Gandhis was among the deletions.)
RSS Affiliate Group Members celebrated the changes on social media.
In the minds of young children, students, an effort has been made to mark the sign of slavery and not the proud traditions of India, Vinod Kumar Bansal, Spokesperson of a group, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, told an Indian news channel.
Opposition political parties, he says, have taught us all by glorifying the history of the Mughal servile period. Better late than never. It is an effort to delete all these chapters.
The curriculum prescribed by the National Council for Educational Research and Training is used by the government’s Central Board of Secondary Education, which has over 20,000 affiliated schools, both public and private, across India. Its textbooks are also widely used as study materials for exams for highly coveted jobs in the Indian bureaucracy.
Critics have argued that changes to textbooks could give students a distorted impression of India’s history, as Mr Modi tied himself to Gandhi’s legacy even as other leaders in India ruling establishment rejected the principles of Gandhis, and as Mr. Godse came to be revered by certain groups, with a BJP MP even calling him a patriot.
Gandhi’s assassination is a defining moment in our history, and we still suffer, said Prabhu Mohapatra, professor of modern Indian history at Delhi University. How would we know the exact details and context of why Gandhi was killed if not at school first?
By extracting material from textbooks, he said, the historical narrative changed.
The change of schedule was heavily debated in Indian media as the newly printed books became officially available this week. A newspaper, The Indian Express, which reported extensively about the smooth rollout of changes last year, was scathing in an op-ed Thursday.
The recent revisions invite the accusation that the government not only wishes to escape unpleasant facts, but also wants to ensure that students do not engage in social and political realities with a judgmental attitude, the newspaper said. .
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/06/world/asia/india-textbooks-changes.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- In the AI race, Microsoft and Google choose speed over caution
- Standing On One Leg – 16 Everyday Activities That Will Keep Your Body Happy And Will Change Your Life | Health & Wellbeing
- Imran’s bail extended until April 18, exempt from court appearance – Pakistan
- Arizona Coyotes developer announces claim against Phoenix regarding Tempe Entertainment District
- Cowboys fall to Oklahoma, 6-1, in Conference Home Opener
- Trends and stylish attendees of Seoul Fashion Week F/W 2023
- John Wick, The Wire and Fringe actor, Lance Reddicks, cause of death questioned by family
- Sources: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Judge Juan Merchan threatened after former President Donald Trump’s impeachment
- Amid death threats, Bollywood actor Salman Khan buys a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. Details inside
- Tony Cote First Nations Winter Games returns after pandemic
- Cape Cod-based clothing store opens seasonal location in Palm Beach
- Imran Khan should enjoy security in accordance with status of former Pakistani PM: Court