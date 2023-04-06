China’s Macron says hell urge Xi to work for peace in Ukraine





French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at the start of a three-day visit to China, said on Wednesday that Beijing could play a major role in bringing peace to Ukraine, and made it clear that he would urge the president Chinese, Xi Jinping, to get deeply involved in this effort. His objective during Thursday and Friday’s meetings with Mr. Xi was to relaunch a strategic and comprehensive partnership with China and thus commit the country to a shared responsibility for international peace and stability, Mr. Macron said. Addressing a gathering of the French community in Beijing, Mr Macron insisted that differences over the political systems that make Europe and China rivals must not lead to decoupling and escalation tensions that some consider inevitable. I don’t believe, and don’t want to believe, in this scenario, he said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last month that China could become a partner in finding a settlement, but Mr Xi has not responded to his willingness to talk.

It would be good to talk to Mr. Zelensky, said Mr. Macron, who will meet with Mr. Xi for a total of more than six hours from Thursday, in remarks to reporters accompanying him. Such a conversation, he said, would give Chinese authorities a way to form a full view of the conflict, and he called for deeper dialogue with Mr. Zelensky. Finland’s entry into NATO : The Nordic country has officially become the 31st member of the military alliances, which amounts to a strategic defeat for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Drone War: The use of aerial drones to spot the enemy and direct artillery fire has become a staple of war for Ukraine and Russia, especially in the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut.

Assassination of a pro-war blogger: Russian authorities have arrested a suspect in the bombing that killed a popular military blogger in St. Petersburg and have accused Ukraine and Russian opposition activists of being responsible for the attack.

Counteroffensive challenges: With powerful Western weapons and newly formed assault units, Ukraine is ready for a crucial spring campaign. But overcoming casualties and keeping troops motivated will be tough tests. Mr. Macron is clearly determined to carve out an independent position, more conciliatory towards China than the American position, at a time when relations between Beijing and Washington are at their lowest in decades. Europe’s hard-hit economy needs the Chinese market; and European strategic autonomy is a goal long sought by Mr. Macron. This ambition has sometimes upset the United States. But if the French leader can harness the daylight between China and Russia on the Ukraine war, which seems unlikely given the declaration of boundless friendship between the two countries, he will have achieved something that is largely in the US strategic interest: a quicker end to the war and a weakening of the Sino-Russian bond. Mr Macron told reporters that a conversation with President Biden shortly before his departure reviewed the elements through which it seemed useful to re-engage China on the conflict in Ukraine.

He did not give details, but it appears he has at least won the grudging acceptance of the United States for his peace campaign through China.

As the war in Ukraine and its first weeks approached, Mr. Macron clearly believed he had some influence over President Vladimir V. Putin that could avert or reduce the conflict. This belief, formed over several conversations between the two men, turned out to be unfounded. Just over a year later, he focused on China, which never condemned the Russian invasion or used the word war to describe it, and under Mr Xi pursued an anti-Russian policy. -Western increasingly aggressive. Asked about China’s possible supply of arms to Russia, a development the United States has worked hard to prevent, Mr Macron said: We have decided since the beginning of the conflict to help the country under attack, and made it clear that anyone who would help the aggressor become an accomplice to the violation of international law. Still, he said, he had no intention of talking to Mr. Xi about potential China sanctions, because threatening is never a good way to engage.

China’s 12-point plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict, presented in February, had some problematic elements but signaled that Xi was ready to get involved in peace efforts, Macron suggested. As two of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, France and China were bound to defend the UN Charter against Russia’s imperialist and colonial war in Ukraine, Macron argued. Article 2 of the charter states that countries must refrain from using force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state. However, Russia, another permanent member, currently holds the presidency of the Security Council, adding to the intractability of the war. Mr Macron spoke on the same day as a meeting in California between Tsai Ing-wen, the president of Taiwan’s island democracy which China claims as its territory, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The French president declined to comment on the meeting, which will certainly provoke an angry Chinese reaction. When asked if he thinks China has become a more threatening power, Mr. Macron replied: I see a more unstable international order. And so, in this context, it is clear that any polarization, any acceleration of things, is threatening. That’s another reason to keep talking to everyone.

