Macron and von der Leyen will pressure Xi on Ukraine







French President Emmanuel Macron (pictured) will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday BEIJING — French and European leaders will seek to make the case for Europe to end the conflict in Ukraine on Thursday during a meeting in Beijing with Xi Jinping, a close ally of Vladimir Putin. French President Emmanuel Macron and the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will be welcomed at the end of the afternoon by the Chinese president at the Great Hall of the People, the heart of power in the capital. Western pressure is mounting on China to play a more active role in the Ukraine peace process – although Beijing is officially neutral, Xi has never condemned the Russian invasion. While he recently traveled to Moscow to reaffirm his alliance with Putin – billed as an anti-Western front – Xi has not even spoken on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Macron, who arrived in Beijing on Wednesday afternoon for a three-day state visit, said he wanted “to be a voice that unites Europe” on Ukraine, and that coming to China with von der Leyen serves to “underline the coherence of this approach”. “. On Wednesday, Macron said Beijing had a “major role” to play in finding a path to peace in Ukraine, hailing China’s “assertive willingness to engage in a resolution” to the conflict. Von der Leyen issued a starker warning last week in Brussels, saying: “How China continues to interact with Putin’s war will be a determining factor for the future of EU-China relations.” Macron will be received in the morning by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, then by the head of China’s highest legislative body Zhao Leji, before a one-on-one meeting with Xi in the afternoon. The couple will then make statements to the press, followed by a trilateral meeting with von der Leyen and, finally, a state dinner. The visit comes in the face of mounting Chinese pressure on Taiwan, with Island President Tsai Ing-wen meeting US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California. Tsai said the talks showed his island was “not isolated” internationally. But Beijing is balking at any official contact between Taipei and the rest of the world, insisting there is only “one China” and warning against a strong response. “In response to the grossly wrong acts of collusion between the United States and Taiwan, China will take resolute and effective measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the foreign ministry said. bur-ka-fff-je/oho/cwl

