Bjp 44th Foundation Day: Pm Modi Shames ‘Baadshahi’ Mindset, Says Party Invincible in 2024 Elections





In his speech, Modi criticized the Congress party and other political parties for being tied to nepotism, dynasty, casteism and regionalism. He claimed that the BJP stands for social justice and dreams big and achieves even bigger goals.

On the 44th Founding Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated the BJP’s commitment to rooting out corruption, nepotism and public order issues in India. Prime Minister Modi also criticized those who had a “badshahi“A (feudal) mindset that has insulted the poor and backward since the party took power in 2014. His speech today coincided with a march from Tiranga led by the Congress of Parliament to Vijaya Chowk, where the opposition protested for a JPC investigation into the Adani issue. The prime minister also warned of complacency among party workers, despite predictions that the BJP will be unbeatable in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Urging BJP workers to win the hearts of all citizens of the country, Modi stressed that the party represents a new culture of taking everyone on board. “We have made the mantra ‘Nation First’ our motto,” Prime Minister Modi said. “BJP works with the mantra of ‘Everyone says, everyone develops, everyone wishes and everyone prays.'” Prime Minister Modi has criticized the Congress party and other political parties for their connection to nepotism, dynasty, caste and regionalism. He claimed that the BJP stands for social justice and dreams big and achieves even bigger goals. Claiming that 800 million people got free benefits under Prime Minister Anna Yojana, Modi said: “It’s social justice that the BJP does, but the opposition party only thinks of their families.” #SHOW | BJP believes in social justice; 80 cr people get free benefits under PM Anna Yojana. People also enjoy the benefits of Jan Dhan Yojana and other government programs. It’s social justice the BJP is doing but the opposition party only thinks of its family: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/E7Sv9AR0ff ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023 He also stressed the importance of training BJP workers to make better use of technology and social media and to work in line with party ideology and within the confines of the Indian Constitution. Prime Minister Modi drew parallels between Lord Hanuman, whose birthday was celebrated on Thursday, and the BJP’s ideals of selfless service. He stressed that the government will act rigorously to root out evils such as corruption, nepotism and challenges to law and order, just like Lord Hanuman fiercely attacked demons. “Our party and our party workers are constantly inspired by the values ​​and teachings of Hanuman Ji. India has emerged much stronger to face the great ocean challenges. On Hanuman Jayanti, I pray for his blessings to all,” said the Prime Minister on the 44th day of the founding of the party. Opposition parties have accused the government of using investigative agencies against their leaders on corruption charges as part of a political vendetta. However, the Prime Minister cited the free ration program, health insurance and other social measures as examples of the BJP’s commitment to social justice. “(The opposition) never imagined that Section 370 would ever be history. They can’t stomach the work the BJP is doing. Today they have become so desperate that they have openly started saying: ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi“said the Prime Minister. Celebrations erupt across India To mark the occasion, BJP National Chairman JP Nadda painted the party’s Lotus symbol on a wall in Delhi. His act was emulated by state presidents across the country, including Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai. The BJP’s wall-writing program began nationwide on the party’s founding day, Nadda said. He added that all Heads of State would undertake the programme. The national chairman also hoisted the party flag at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. With contributions from the agency. First post: April 6, 2023 1:48 p.m. EAST

