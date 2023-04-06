Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate new terminal at Chennai Airport on April 8





Last update: April 06, 2023, 1:46 PM IST

Chennai Airport New Terminal Construction of the new terminal, T-2 (Phase-1) was carried out at a cost of Rs 1260 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal at Chennai Airport on April 8, 2023. Spread over an area of ​​1,36,295 square meters, the construction of the new terminal, T-2 (Phase-1) was carried out at a cost of Rs 1260 crore. The new building will increase the airport’s passenger service capacity from 23 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to 35 MPPA. Also Read:Navi Mumbai International Airport – Operations to start by end of 2024, officials confirm According to the official statement, the new terminal is a striking reflection of local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam (a pattern or design drawn in front of houses in South India), Saree, Temples and other elements that enhance the natural environment. It will be an important addition to the infrastructure of Chennais. It will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy. https://t.co/lWMBMmvvRU Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2023 PM Modi tweeted, This will be a significant addition to Chennais’ infrastructure. This will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy.” Read all the latest news from India here Mayank Gupta Mayank Gupta, Deputy Editor, has an extensive decade-long experience in automotive journalism and has successfully covered several editions of th …read more

