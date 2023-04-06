Nus Ghani welcomes report on ‘Muslimism’ sacking

Tory MP Nus Ghani has welcomed the findings of a long-awaited report into allegations that a chief whip told her she had been sacked over concerns about her Muslim faith.

Ms Ghani, the current business and trade minister, had claimed Tory MP Mark Spencer had said his “Muslimness” was linked to his sacking as a minister in Boris Johnson’s government in 2020.

An investigation by the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser, Laurie Magnus, on Thursday cleared him of breaching the ministerial code, but criticized Mr Spencer’s actions as chief whip, referring to his ” shortcomings” as he issued a report on the allegations.

Mr Magnus said he did not find any “manifest failure” to adhere to the Ministerial Code, as he cited “inconclusive evidence” as to whether or not the remarks were made.

Ms Ghani said Mr Spencer should explain criticism of his “shortcomings” in the report.

Responding to the conclusion of the Ethics Adviser’s investigation into his dismissal, Ms Ghani said: “Sir Laurie’s report makes it very clear that my evidence was credible and consistent.

“I am relieved that the report acknowledges that the previously denied March 4, 2020 meeting took place and was at the heart of the matter, as well as that Twitter statements were released ‘without evidence’.

“There is no criticism or doubt expressed regarding my version of events. Others will have to explain the report noting ‘omissions’, ‘gaps’, ‘incomplete information’, ‘inaccurate briefings’ and ‘implicit’ claims without proof in their actions and history.

“We all serve at the Prime Minister’s choice and there is no shame in ending a political career. But being told that your faith and identity is the reason for that can in no way be acceptable.

“The impact of learning of this was devastating and my motivation for pursuing the complaint was to ensure it was not buried, but ended with me so that no other co-workers had to endure something similar.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed that no action would be taken against Mr Spencer “in the absence of clear evidence”.

Mark Spencer has been cleared of breaching the ministerial code. Bloomberg

In the report, Mr Magnus said: “Despite a review of considerable evidence, it has not been possible to paint a clear picture of what was discussed between Mr Spencer and Ms Ghani at two meetings which all two agreed to have taken place on March 4 and 23, 2020. .

These discussions are at the heart of the allegations made.

“Ms. Ghani and Mr. Spencer have different accounts of these meetings, with different recollections of what was said. Each provided evidence (including contemporaneous notes) to support their respective accounts, but given the different evidence presented to me, I am unable to conclude with sufficient confidence what was or was not said at these two meetings.”

The two Tory MPs in the center of the row now hold positions in Mr Sunak’s government.

Mr Sunak wrote to Mr Magnus noting that the events surrounding the sacking had been an “unsatisfactory experience for the two ministers involved”.

“But in the absence of clear evidence, it would not be right to take further action,” he wrote.

“I spoke to both ministers and encouraged them to take your advice to come together in the best tradition of public service.”

Updated: April 06, 2023, 2:47 p.m.