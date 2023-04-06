Politics
Nus Ghani welcomes report on ‘Muslimism’ sacking
Tory MP Nus Ghani has welcomed the findings of a long-awaited report into allegations that a chief whip told her she had been sacked over concerns about her Muslim faith.
Ms Ghani, the current business and trade minister, had claimed Tory MP Mark Spencer had said his “Muslimness” was linked to his sacking as a minister in Boris Johnson’s government in 2020.
An investigation by the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser, Laurie Magnus, on Thursday cleared him of breaching the ministerial code, but criticized Mr Spencer’s actions as chief whip, referring to his ” shortcomings” as he issued a report on the allegations.
Mr Magnus said he did not find any “manifest failure” to adhere to the Ministerial Code, as he cited “inconclusive evidence” as to whether or not the remarks were made.
Ms Ghani said Mr Spencer should explain criticism of his “shortcomings” in the report.
Responding to the conclusion of the Ethics Adviser’s investigation into his dismissal, Ms Ghani said: “Sir Laurie’s report makes it very clear that my evidence was credible and consistent.
“I am relieved that the report acknowledges that the previously denied March 4, 2020 meeting took place and was at the heart of the matter, as well as that Twitter statements were released ‘without evidence’.
“There is no criticism or doubt expressed regarding my version of events. Others will have to explain the report noting ‘omissions’, ‘gaps’, ‘incomplete information’, ‘inaccurate briefings’ and ‘implicit’ claims without proof in their actions and history.
“We all serve at the Prime Minister’s choice and there is no shame in ending a political career. But being told that your faith and identity is the reason for that can in no way be acceptable.
“The impact of learning of this was devastating and my motivation for pursuing the complaint was to ensure it was not buried, but ended with me so that no other co-workers had to endure something similar.”
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed that no action would be taken against Mr Spencer “in the absence of clear evidence”.
In the report, Mr Magnus said: “Despite a review of considerable evidence, it has not been possible to paint a clear picture of what was discussed between Mr Spencer and Ms Ghani at two meetings which all two agreed to have taken place on March 4 and 23, 2020. .
These discussions are at the heart of the allegations made.
“Ms. Ghani and Mr. Spencer have different accounts of these meetings, with different recollections of what was said. Each provided evidence (including contemporaneous notes) to support their respective accounts, but given the different evidence presented to me, I am unable to conclude with sufficient confidence what was or was not said at these two meetings.”
The two Tory MPs in the center of the row now hold positions in Mr Sunak’s government.
Mr Sunak wrote to Mr Magnus noting that the events surrounding the sacking had been an “unsatisfactory experience for the two ministers involved”.
“But in the absence of clear evidence, it would not be right to take further action,” he wrote.
“I spoke to both ministers and encouraged them to take your advice to come together in the best tradition of public service.”
Updated: April 06, 2023, 2:47 p.m.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/04/06/nus-ghani-welcomes-report-into-muslimness-sacking/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- The value of trade between Iran and Turkey rises to 921 million dollars in 2 months
- Jeetendra’s birthday: When the Bollywood legend tried to end the cold war between Sridevi and Jaya Prada
- What Kane Williamson’s knee injury means for the Black Caps’ Cricket World Cup chances
- In the AI race, Microsoft and Google choose speed over caution
- Standing On One Leg – 16 Everyday Activities That Will Keep Your Body Happy And Will Change Your Life | Health & Wellbeing
- Imran’s bail extended until April 18, exempt from court appearance – Pakistan
- Arizona Coyotes developer announces claim against Phoenix regarding Tempe Entertainment District
- Cowboys fall to Oklahoma, 6-1, in Conference Home Opener
- Trends and stylish attendees of Seoul Fashion Week F/W 2023
- John Wick, The Wire and Fringe actor, Lance Reddicks, cause of death questioned by family
- Sources: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Judge Juan Merchan threatened after former President Donald Trump’s impeachment
- Amid death threats, Bollywood actor Salman Khan buys a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. Details inside