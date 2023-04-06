Politics
House of Lords needs more experts, says Speaker, as former PMs line up allies | House of Lords
The House of Lords needs more independent and expert peers, the Lord Speaker has warned, amid growing controversy over plans by Boris Johnson and Liz Truss to pack the chamber with dozens of political allies and donors.
John McFall stressed he was making no direct criticism of recent peerage choices, given his neutral role, but told the Guardian the upper house risked getting out of sync with its balance of lawmakers.
A Lord too full of politicians and former political aides, rather than people with outside expertise, risked undermining the crucial role of the chambers by taking a broader view of legislation and broader national policy, Lord said. McFall.
We need to keep an eye on that, he said when asked if the number of independent peers might drop too low. The House of Lords does not challenge the House of Commons but complements it, so the composition of the House of Lords must be different from that of the House of Commons.
McFall plans to meet with Rishi Sunak to urge the PM to lift a cap limiting the number of new non-party expert peers who can be created by the House of Lords Nominating Committee (Holac)currently set at a maximum of two per year.
The cap was imposed by David Cameron in 2012, supposedly as a temporary measure, but was never lifted. This means that from 2011 to 2022, Holac only created 17 new peers out of almost 400 created in total during this period.
Recent Holac appointees include Kathy Willis, professor of biodiversity; forensic anthropologist Susan Black; David Anderson, lawyer and former reviewer of terrorism laws, and Julia King, eminent engineer.
Peers appointed by the Prime Minister and other party leaders are not necessarily politicians, aides and donors, and may be experts who sit as so-called crossbenchers, with no party allegiance. However, recent contributions have clearly leaned towards the former.
Among the 79 life peers created by Boris Johnson were his own brother and newspaper owner Evgeny Lebedev, who has attended just over 1% of Lords sessions since joining the chamber and recently spent a year whole without contributing to its work.
Johnson and Truss are set to name even more peers in their respective resignation honors. Johnson’s picks would include Ross Kempsell and Charlotte Owen, former staffers aged 30 and 29, while Truss would have chosen a conservative donor and the head of his favorite think tank.
McFall, a former teacher turned Labor MP who has been Lord Speaker since 2021, stressed that the Lords was a place for politicians as well as pundits: Ultimately, politics is about judgment and decision-making is really important. But when he meets Sunak, he aims to discuss the particular benefits brought by expert peers and the impact of the cap on Holac nominations.
I think it would be a very fruitful exercise for a prime minister to review that and make sure we find the right balance. It seems to have been out of sync, especially since 2012, he said.
If the Prime Minister were able to say we don’t need this cap of two, we can look at it and bring in more experts, having experts like that here would not only benefit the House of the lords, but for the benefit of society.
While maintaining his neutrality, McFall has become an increasingly outspoken defender of what he sees as the benefits the Lords bring to British politics, and a voice of warning against House reform that could undermine its role.
Much of the Lords’ job was to review and improve legislation, McFall argued, saying it was something MPs increasingly pressed for time weren’t getting the chance to do.
He cited the example of the Leveling and Regeneration Bill, currently at Lords Committee stage. I believe it was day 10, and so far we have made negative progress, that is, there have been more amendments than we originally had. But that’s in a way the beauty of the House of Lords, to have that opportunity.
Another underappreciated role, he added, was to look at longer-term issues and potential crises, often drawing on the expertise of a legislative chamber that he likens to a group of particularly august reflection.
No disrespect to the House of Commons, but would they have time to do it? he said. This is also the type of people we have: former chiefs of staff, highly qualified doctors, engineers. If you were a consultancy and wanted to bring these people together, you would be paying thousands of pounds a day. We have that ready to use here.
McFall also has other issues to deal with, including ongoing and so far unsuccessful efforts to downsize an 800-person chamber usually touted as the largest legislature outside of China’s National People’s Congress.
There is also the more existential threat of reform, including Labor’s plan to replace the Lords with an elected house, which McFall warned carries risks, including a potential challenge to Commons supremacy.
It is not for me, as Lord Speaker, to be involved in this, but it is for me, as the public face of the House of Lords, to present the case of what the House of Lords done right now for people, he said. .
Downing Street has been approached for comment.
