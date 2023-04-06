Macron fails to get Xi Jinping to move on Russia’s war on Ukraine – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence.

BEIJING Chinese President Xi Jinping showed no sign of changing his stance on Russia’s war on Ukraine after talks Thursday with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

On the second day of Macron’s state visit to China, Xi reiterated his longstanding stance on Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine by saying that “all parties” had “reasonable concerns in security” and gave no indication that he would use his influence to help end the conflict.

China is ready to issue a joint appeal with France to the international community to remain rational and calm, was until the Chinese leader went to a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. .

Peace talks must resume as soon as possible, taking into account the reasonable security concerns of all parties with reference to the UN Charter seeking a political resolution and building a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework, he said. he added, seated next to Macron.

The French president arrived in China on Wednesday hoping to push China to use its influence with Russia to end the conflict, and get Beijing to denounce the Kremlins’ threat to harbor nuclear missiles in Belarus.

During his private meeting with Xi, Macron told Westerners about concerns about Beijing supplying arms to China, according to a French diplomat familiar with the talks. But the French leader does not seem to be going far.

The president urged Xi not to make deliveries to Russia that would help his war against Ukraine. Xi said this war was not his, the diplomat said, speaking anonymously to describe the private session.

The talks, which an Elysée official nevertheless described as frank and constructive “finally lasted an hour and a half.

Afterwards, the action moved to a signing ceremony, where officials and business leaders signed several agreements, including the sale of 160 Airbus aircraft. According to the Elyse, the Chinese government has approved the purchase of 150 A320 Neo planes and 10 A350s, a delivery that was part of a 36 billion agreement announced by Airbus last year. The information contradicted previous information from an Elyse official, who said a new sale was being negotiated.

During the signing ceremony of the agreement, each Chinese minister and business leader bowed deeply to Xi before signing the contracts with their French counterparts.

Xi and Macron then stepped in for their joint appearance, billed as a press conference with communist characteristics,” which essentially means no press questions are allowed.

The contrasting styles of the two leaders were immediately apparent. Xi read his carefully scripted remarks while staring straight ahead before giving in to Macron. The French leader then spoke for about twice as long as his host a protocol faux pas that members of Xi’s Chinese entourage have noticed.

Xi himself sometimes looked impatient and annoyed as Macron continued to speak. The Chinese leader heaved several deep sighs and looked uncomfortable as Macron addressed him directly while seemingly speaking out about the war in Ukraine and their shared responsibility to keep the peace.

Macron also called on Xi to explicitly condemn Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

To speak of peace and stability is to speak of the war waged by Russia against Ukraine. You made important comments,” the French leader said. “It’s a war that involves us all because a member of the Security Council has decided to violate the UN charter. We cannot accept this.

Macron and Xi spent an hour and a half in bilateral talks described as frank and constructive by an Elysée official | POOL photo by Ng Han Guan/AFP via Getty Images

French lawmaker Anne Genetet, who also spoke to Chinese officials on Thursday, admitted there were no surprises in China’s stance on Ukraine, but argued it was still useful to throw out the basics on the matter.

This is the start,” said Genetet. “There will be more discussions and some private moments [between Xi and Macron]. Maybe get more messages.

Xi and Macron will travel to the Chinese city of Guangzhou on Friday, where they will hold further talks and a private dinner.

However, in what will be construed as a concession to the French, Xi spoke of the need for warring parties to protect victims, including women and children, which comes after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant. judgment against Putin for his role in illegal activities. transfer Ukrainian children to Russia.

However, Xi did not explicitly mention Russia in his remarks. And in a move likely to anger US officials, Xi also said China and France should resume exchanges between legislative and military bodies. He then included France in a common refrain that Chinese officials use to criticize the United States.

China and France will continue to oppose the Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation, uniting to tackle all kinds of global challenges, Xi said.

On Thursday, Xi also held talks with Macron and with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has been invited by Macron to present European unity but who will not attend many events between Chinese leaders and French.

Indeed, von der Leyen held his own solo press conference as night fell in Beijing on Thursday. Freed from the formalities of a state visit, the EU leader answered questions from reporters and sent several pointed messages to Beijing.

She warned him against aiding Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine: Arming the aggressor is a clear violation of international law, he should never be armed,” she said. “It would indeed seriously damage relations between the European Union and China.

And she hit a diplomatic third rail: Taiwan.

No one should unilaterally change the status quo by force in this region,” she said, alluding to China’s threats to the self-governing island. “The threat to use force to change the status quo is unacceptable.”

Von der Leyen, however, echoed Macron’s message that China could play an important role in Ukraine, calling Beijing’s position “crucial”.

She added, “We hope China will play its part and promote a just peace that respects Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty.”

Clea Caulcutt and Jamil Anderlini reported from Beijing. Stuart Lau reported from Brussels.