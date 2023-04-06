IHC CJ orders government to ensure Imran Khan’s safety according to law





Security personnel use bulletproof shields to protect former Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) upon his arrival at the High Court in Islamabad on March 27, 2023. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Thursday ordered the government to provide security for Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan in accordance with law .

The directive came during the hearing of the former prime minister’s petition asking for security in light of “threatening” remarks by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

At the start of the hearing, IHC CJ Farooq inquired about the laws that entitle former prime ministers to security.

The Additional Attorney General (AAG) has said that a former Prime Minister is entitled to security under Section 17 of the Constitution.

To this, the IHC High Judge asked whether security had been provided to Imran Khan under this law.

Responding to the question, the AAG said a bulletproof vehicle was given to Khan.

He added, however, that providing security was a provincial matter after the 18th Amendment.

In the meantime, a representative of the Ministry of Interior informed the court that security was assured but that the notification had not yet been published for approval.

“The Federal Government is handling the issue of security as far as Islamabad is concerned, while the Inspector General of Punjab will look into the issue for Punjab,” the official said.

He said “ironclad” security had been given to the PTI leader until he was in Islamabad.

“Leave it fool or April Fool’s Day, what’s the situation now,” Judge Farooq asked.

At this, the representative of the Ministry of Interior said that security was provided to Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, PTI lawyer Salman Safdar referred to the incident in Wazirabad when an assassination attempt on the former prime minister was carried out.

At this point, IHC CJ Farooq ordered authorities to provide Khan with security as required by law.

He ordered them to present the rules and laws regarding the provision of security to a former prime minister.

Justice also observed that the government must be made to review security in light of the threat alert.

“Everyone should get their legal rights. The former prime minister should get security according to his status,” Judge Farooq remarked while ordering the authorities to submit the laws.

He ordered them to inform the court of the extent of security to which a former prime minister is entitled.

An order will be issued after the rules are submitted, Judge Farooq added.

