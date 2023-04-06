Connect with us

Politics

UK inquiry finds no clear evidence of Islamophobia in minister’s 2020 sacking

UK inquiry finds no clear evidence of Islamophobia in minister’s 2020 sacking

 


LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) – An ethics adviser to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday he had found no clear evidence of Islamophobia to back up a lawmaker’s claims that she had been sacked from his ministerial post in 2020, in part because of his Muslim status. faith.

Nusrat Ghani, 50, said last year that a whip – an enforcer of parliamentary discipline – told him his Muslim faith made his colleagues uncomfortable and had been a factor in his sacking as Deputy Minister of Transport in February 2020.

Then Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered an investigation into the allegations in January 2022.

Announcing the findings of the investigation, Laurie Magnus, Sunak’s independent adviser on ministers’ interests, said Ghani’s concerns were “very serious” but that he was unable to determine exactly what happened during the meetings between her and the Chief Government Whip, Mark Spencer.

He said he had received conflicting evidence from each of them and that there was no evidence to suggest any negative comments about Ghani’s faith had been made, but also that it was not possible to conclude that they were not.

“In the absence of clear evidence, it would not be fair to take any further action,” Sunak wrote in a response to Magnus.

The Conservative Party has previously been accused of Islamophobia and a 2021 report criticized it for its handling of complaints of discrimination against Muslims.

Ghani said Magnus’ report showed his evidence was consistent and no criticism was voiced about his version of events.

“We all serve at the prime minister’s choice and there is no shame in ending a political career,” Ghani said in response to the report. “But being told that your faith and your identity is the reason for it can in no way be acceptable.”

Spencer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He and Ghani are currently ministers in Sunak’s government.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: