Trump News Today: Juan Merchan hit with threats after Trump attacks as Melania’s absence on day of arrest explained





Donald Trump repeats resentments in his first speech since his arrest

Donald Trump has described his arrest and impeachment as an incredible experience and the best day in history when he became the first current or former US president ever charged with a crime.

As much as I can enjoy a day like Tuesday where the radical left crazies maniacs and perverts had me CHARGED and ARREST for no reason there was no crime it was an experience unbelievable, perhaps the best day in history for someone who had just suffered a wrongful charge! he wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday night.

Despite his claims, he appeared sullen when he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Now Judge Juan Merchan is receiving dozens of threats after Mr Trump railed against him in a primetime speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night.

Critics including Fox News anchor Steve Doocy have accused Mr Trump of trying to intimidate the judge.

The critics also seem to be closer to home, as Melania Trump’s apparent reason for skipping her post-impeachment speech has come to light. Former assistant Stephanie Winston Wolkoff told Page Six that Melania’s silence was deliberate. It is her weapon of choice and protective armor, she said.

HighlightsView latest update 1680802247Stormy Daniels: One in 10 messages she receives is a death threat

Stormy Daniels tells Piers Morgan that each of the 10 messages she receives is a death threat.

These people use their real phone numbers and email accounts.

Oliver O’Connell6 April 2023 18:30

1680801323How did a porn star become one of the most powerful people in politics?

Io Dodds explains how Stormy Daniels landed in the middle of a political storm that led to one of the most historic days in US presidential history.

How Stormy Daniels became one of the most powerful people in politics

Stormy Daniels was working her way through a Make America Horny Again tour when news broke that she had received silent money payments from Donald Trump. As those payments are at the center of an indictment against Trump, Io Dodds explains how Daniels landed in the middle of a political storm

Oliver O’Connell6 April 2023 18:15

1680800123Stormy Daniels is ordered to pay Trump $120,000 on the day he is indicted

In a California courtroom 3,000 miles from Manhattan Criminal Court where Mr Trump was arraigned Tuesday on 34 counts, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the adult film star to pay more than $121,000 for his legal fees.

The costs are in addition to the more than $500,000 she has already been ordered to pay Mr. Trump.

Rachel Sharp has the story.

Oliver O’Connell6 April 2023 17:55

1680799729Trump hits Daniels in 2024 campaign statement ahead of Piers Morgan interview

In a new statement from the Trump 2024 campaign, former President Donald Trump has slammed Stormy Horseface Daniels for yet again stepping out for his moment of glory! ahead of his interview with Piers Morgan airing later today.

Reposting the statement on Twitter, Morgan said: In a new statement, President Trump again calls @StormyDaniels the face of the horse. In my interview, she discusses that nickname (spoiler: she loves horses) the denial of affair… and the money she owes him. Airing in 3 hours on @TalkTV & @foxnation.

Oliver O’Connell6 April 2023 17:48

1680798923Watch: Stormy Daniels says Trump shouldn’t be jailed for silent money crimes

…but if convicted of his other alleged crimes, he should serve his sentence.

Stormy Daniels says she doesn’t believe Trump deserves jail time for alleged crimes involving her

Oliver O’Connell6 April 2023 17:35

1680798323House panel subpoenas former Manhattan prosecutor who criticized Trump probe’s pace

The House Judiciary Committee is seeking testimony from a former Manhattan assistant district attorney who resigned last year after criticizing District Attorney Alvin Bragg for not bringing criminal charges against the former President Donald Trump.

Andrew Feinberg has the latest from Washington, DC.

Oliver O’Connell6 April 2023 17:25

1680797723How Stormy Daniels profited from Trump’s impeachment publicity

While Donald Trump’s historic appearance in a New York courtroom on criminal charges may have been a dark day for the former president, his arrest was a boon for his tormentor Stormy Daniels.

Graeme Massie has the story.

Oliver O’Connell6 April 2023 17:15

1680797123Stormy Daniels: Trump should be jailed if convicted of crimes or others may do worse

Oliver O’Connell6 April 2023 17:05

1680796643Rep. Jim Jordan issues first subpoena for Manhattan DA investigation

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan issued his first subpoena in his investigation into the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, sending one to former New York County Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz, to appear for a deposition.

Oliver O’Connell6 April 2023 16:57

1680796550Melania was conspicuously absent from Trump’s speech at Mar-a-Lago, but former aide explains why

The former first lady apparently skipped the high-profile event at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday night, after her noticeable absence during the New York arraignment trip.

However, Mrs. Trump is not leaving him, said his ex-assistant and once good friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

Melania lives in an ivory tower of denial, she told Page Six.

I didn’t expect to see her there. His silence is deliberate, it is his weapon of choice and his protective armor.

Oliver O’Connell6 April 2023 16:55

