Politics
Emmanuel Macron appeals to Chinese Xi Jinping to “bring Russia to its senses” | world news
BEIJING (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called on Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who received a rousing welcome from Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month, to “bring Russia to its senses” and help establish a ” lasting peace” in Ukraine. Macron stressed Chinese support for the United Nations Charter, which calls for respect for a country’s territorial integrity, and nuclear agreements. He said that the peace and stability based on these was threatened by the Russian President’s invasion of Ukraine.
Xi’s government said it had “boundless friendship” with Russia before the February 2022 attack, but tried to appear neutral. Beijing has called for peace talks. “I know I can count on you, under the two principles I just mentioned, to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table,” Macron told Xi. Macron said the world must find lasting peace. “I believe it is also an important issue for China, as much as for France and for Europe,” he said.
Xi did not mention Ukraine or Russia, but said he welcomed relations with France. He said Beijing and Paris were “strong promoters of the multipolarization of the world”, a reference to the reduction of American dominance in economic and political affairs. Xi’s government sees Russia as a source of energy and a partner in opposing what it calls US aggression and unfair criticism of its human rights record.
China is the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas, helping to prop up Kremlin revenues in the face of Western sanctions. This increases Chinese influence, but Xi seems reluctant to jeopardize this partnership by putting pressure on Putin. “China has always adhered to an objective and fair position on the issue of the Ukraine crisis,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said. “We have been an advocate for a political solution to the crisis and a promoter of peace talks,” he added.
Earlier, Macron said in a meeting with the ruling Communist Party’s No. 2 leader, Prime Minister Li Qiang, that France wanted to “build a common path”. in dealing with? all major conflicts? in addition to Ukraine. Li said there was probably a “broad consensus”. between Macron and Xi, but gave no indication of Beijing’s willingness to pressure Moscow to make peace.
The meeting “will send positive signals of concerted efforts by China, France and Europe to maintain peace and stability in the world”, Mr. Li said. Macron was accompanied in Beijing by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in a spectacle of European unity. Last week, von der Leyen warned that the European Union must be ready to develop measures to protect trade and investments that China might exploit for security and military purposes.
Meanwhile, the 31 member nations of NATO warned on Wednesday of “serious consequences” if China started sending arms and ammunition to Russia. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said giving lethal aid would be a “historic mistake”. He warned there would be “serious consequences” but declined to give details.
Mao, the Chinese spokesman, dismissed criticism of NATO. “As far as responsibility in Ukraine is concerned, I think the United States and military blocs such as NATO should take responsibility,” Mao said.
