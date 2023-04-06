Imran Khan says nation heading for rule of law after SC verdict





LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, on Wednesday said the nation was heading towards the rule of law after the Supreme Court (SC) verdict in the postponement of the elections, reported ARY News.

While addressing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs (PTI) Youm-e-Tashakur event, we hail the verdict of SC [in the election delay case] because we mean toward the supremacy of the law.

Imran Khan said the doctrine of necessity had been adopted to violate the Constitution in the past. Judges were threatened and propaganda was launched against their families. The powerful tried to prevent the judges from supporting the Constitution.

The leader of the PTI said the government was required to hold elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the assembly in accordance with the Constitution.

Khan said they demanded polls after the overthrow of the PTI government. I have repeatedly warned leaders that economic stability cannot be achieved without political stability. The leaders are afraid of the elections for fear of their defeat.

The former prime minister said Shehbaz Sharif also became prime minister due to a Supreme Court order, but leaders are now rejecting SC orders.

Khan alleged that the ruling parties had started spreading propaganda against the families of SC judges after the top court ordered them to hold elections in 90 days. He added that the SC verdict put the country on the path to the rule of law.

He criticized Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for making statements about martial law. Khan said those who want to see martial law are not loyal to the country.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan unveiled the plan for allocating party tickets to candidates ahead of the Punjab elections.

Addressing the PTI workers at the Iftar party, Imran Khan announced that he would select three activists from each district of Punjab and assign them a number. He added that the selected workers will highlight issues in their districts.

Khan announced on Thursday that he would begin interviewing election candidates and promised to remember their opinions for future polls. He said true independence was not an easy mission and required sacrifice.

