Significance of Prime Minister Modis’ resolve to fight corruption





BJP takes inspiration from Lord Hanuman to fight corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. Here’s why the party must look within to see if it has the moral foundation in its fight against corruption, nepotism

During the 44th BJP Foundation Day celebrations on Thursday, April 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the parties’ commitment to fight corruption, nepotism and law and order challenges in the country. He slammed those with a badshahi (imperial/elitist) to insult the poor and marginalized since the BJP came to power in 2014. While warning against complacency among party workers ahead of key state assembly elections and ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Modi acknowledged that many people are already saying the BJP is unbeatable in 2024. However, he stressed the need for the BJP. workers to win the hearts of every citizen of the country. Although we are the largest political party in the world, we must not be complacent, he said. Modi has also targeted Congress and other political parties, accusing them of being tied to nepotism, dynasty, caste and regionalism. He affirmed that the BJP represents a new culture of inclusiveness and accompaniment for all. Although the Prime Minister did not directly refer to the allegations against his government, he accused the other parties of being filled with hatred and frustration and resorting to allegations and conspiracies against the BJP. A bit of rhetoric Advertisement In his speech in the expected sense, Modi said: Today they got so desperate that they openly started saying Modi khudegi news(your grave will be dug), he said, adding that the BJP should not be limited to winning polls. We have to fight every poll with the same hard work that we have put in since the days of Jana Sangh. Significantly, Modi also drew parallels with Lord Hanuman, whose birthday is celebrated on Thursday, to say the party believes in the ideals of selfless service. India realized its potential and strength after 2014 just like Lord Hanuman did after eliminating self-doubt, Modi said. Read also : BJP Foundation Day: Modi highlights commitment to ridding India of corruption If we see the whole life of Lord Hanuman, he had a positive attitude which helped him achieve great success. As Lord Hanuman relentlessly attacks demons, the government will also act rigorously to rid the country of evils such as corruption, nepotism and law and order challenges, he added. Opposition parties have accused the government of using investigative agencies like the CBI and ED against their leaders for corruption as part of a political vendetta. Modi cited free ration programme, health insurance and other social protection measures to say social justice was an article of faith for BJP while other parties used to advance interests of some families without helping society. While the BJP thought and dreamed big and then dedicated itself to achieving those goals, the opposition parties could think small, set small goals, and congratulate themselves on achieving even smaller goals. The BJP believes in dreaming big and achieving even bigger goals, Modi said. Opposition parties never imagined that Section 370 would ever be history and they cannot stomach the work the BJP was doing to promote peace and development, he said. The Prime Minister called on BJP workers to make better use of social media, backed by technology and training, and asked them to work in line with party ideology and within the confines of the Constitution of India. He said: “The BJP was born from the bosom of democracy and was nurtured and nurtured by the nectar of democracy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefederal.com/analysis/bjp-foundation-day-how-pm-modi-took-on-opposition-with-rebuttals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related