Donald Trump Jr reveals he wrote a check under an alleged Hush Money program





Donald Trump Jr. said he signed a check used as evidence by prosecutors in the secret money investigation that led to his father’s landmark indictment.

Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business documents as part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation, which focused on a $130,000 sum that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen paid adult film star Stormy Daniels to entertain an alleged affair. she had a secret with Trump before the 2016 election.

Trump denied having an affair with Daniels and accused prosecutors of engaging in a politically motivated witch hunt.

The actual payment to Daniels is not illegal, but Trump is accused of falsifying business records while reimbursing Cohen for the money, which appeared in Trump Organization records as legal fees. Prosecutors allege the money paid to Cohen was a violation of federal election laws.

Speaking to Newsmax’s Greg Kelly following his father’s arrest on Tuesday, Trump Jr. was asked about a portion of the indictment which states that a check from Trump from his own trust was signed by former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg” and defendant’s son, as trustees.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on March 03, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. He said he signed a check payable to Michael Cohen, his father’s former attorney. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The indictment adds that the pay stub falsely recorded the payment as “security” for Cohen.

When asked if he was the son named in the indictment, Trump Jr. said, “That son is me. Like I said, it’s clearly not no more of a violation of campaign finance if it is of her own trust, not to a campaign, not of the campaign, and not of funds raised through her.

“So none of this really makes sense.”

Trump Jr. has not been implicated or charged with any wrongdoing in the case involving his father. Prosecutors were reportedly aware that Trump Jr. was the trustee named in the indictment when the legal document was drafted.

Falsifying business records is prosecuted as a misdemeanor in New York, but can be felony if done to conceal another crime.

If so, this second alleged crime could be a violation of election law if prosecutors argue the $130,000 paid to Daniels amounted to an improper campaign donation, arguing it was used to help Trump’s electoral chances. in 2016 by putting an end to the negative stories about his personal life. to become public.

In 2019, Cohen told a House of Representatives committee that Trump Jr. signed some of the checks used to reimburse the lawyer for money he paid Daniels.

Legal experts said at the time that Trump Jr. would only be prosecuted for violating campaign finance laws in the case against Cohen if the former president’s son knew what the funds were actually for. payments.

“Weisselberg would probably be the one to say what Don Jr. knew or didn’t know when he was signing that check,” Cornell law professor Jens David Ohlin told Reuters at the time.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to federal tax crimes, including lying to Congress and campaign finance violations in connection with hidden money paid to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Weisselberg, who is currently serving five months in prison after pleading guilty to 15 counts related to a tax evasion scheme carried out by the Trump Organization, also said Trump Jr., along with his brother Eric, have signed checks that Weisselberg then used to defraud the tax authorities.

Weisselberg testified at his trial that he did not conspire or conspire with anyone in the Trump family.

“Mr. Weisselberg testified under oath that he had ‘betrayed’ the trust the company had placed in him and that he had, at all times, acted ‘solely’ for his ‘personal gain’ and out of ‘personal greed’ “,” a Trump Organization spokesperson said after the company was found guilty in a separate tax evasion trial in December.

“The idea that a company can be held liable for the actions of an employee, for its own benefit, on its own personal tax returns is simply absurd.”

The Trump Organization has been contacted by email for further comment.

