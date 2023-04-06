OKB slams Nabil Gabol after comparing him to Imran Khan





Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol is once again under fire from critics. This time around, it’s because of his “enlightenment” (or lack thereof) for his comments trivializing rape and joking about being able to “take” whoever he wants.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) member took to Twitter to share quotes from TIME magazine’s article on former Prime Minister Imran Khan, lamenting that when he does certain things he gets criticized , while the former Prime Minister is not.

“Hum kare tu saala charecter deela hai (If we do this our character is loose),” he began in a tweet. “That’s what Time Magazine says about Imran Khan. I am surprised. Not a single person like Fifi Haroon, Munizae Jahangir, Sharmila Faruqi, Frieha Altaf and Aurat March organizers has said anything against Khan. I think I have to lose weight and be handsome like Khan and become ladla (privileged son) so that no one will criticize me.

Quoted excerpts from the interview in the magazine stated such things as “the debonair playboy who became devout; the privileged son who denounces the corrupt; the humanist who stands alongside the bloodthirsty. Another highlighted part read: “His youth was spent partying with models in London’s hottest nightclubs.”

Khan’s comments about the Taliban breaking “the shackles of slavery by regaining power” also came into focus, with the author saying he insisted everything was “taken out of context”. Additionally, Khan stating, “If a woman wears very few clothes, it will impact men unless they are robots,” was also part of the screenshot shared by Gabol.

The tone-deaf and factually inaccurate tweet drew strong backlash. Actor Osman Khalid Butt is one of the people who spoke. Writing down her thoughts in four points, the Baaji star wrote, “There was incredible outcry over Khan sahab’s comments. Comparing your actions/words with someone else’s doesn’t absolve you, it’s literally the weakest argument. You don’t need to lose weight, sir, you need to lose your misogynistic, sexist, despicable language. Character waqai dheela hai, please thora kheech ke rakhen (your character is, indeed, loose. Please keep it together).

1. There was an incredible outcry over Khan saab’s comments. Comparing your actions/words with someone else’s doesn’t absolve you, it’s literally the argument.3. You don’t need to lose weight, sir, you need to lose your misogynistic, sexist, despicable language. https://t.co/hxvRldcoqR

— Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) April 5, 2023

4. The delirious character, please save some.

— Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) April 5, 2023

Even actress Amna Ilyas took inspiration from her Instagram Story to declare, “Instead of losing weight, go for a total brain cleanse.”

This all comes after Gabol appeared on several podcasts, making a bunch of misogynistic remarks. His clip from the podcast, The Pakistan Experience, has particularly gone viral. “There’s a saying in English: ‘If rape is imminent, just enjoy it,'” says Gabol. When the host, Shehzad Ghias Shaikh, tells him that there is no such saying, he doubles down on his request, suggesting that it is in fact a saying.

“If you are so helpless that you can endure the rape, then just enjoy it,” he says. “Otherwise, if you have any shame, you hold on and can’t stand it. When you put up with it, you get used to it. How are you getting used to? I don’t believe in this thing that was forced on you,” Gabol continues. “If you are forced, hold on – raise your voice. You can oppose it. What’s the worst that can happen? Will you go to jail? adds the PPP member.

PPP has since issued a show cause notice to the former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) for these comments.

Do you have something to add ? Share it in the comments below.

