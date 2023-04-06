Donald Trump has been arrested, please like and subscribe





Hours before Donald Trump arrived at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Tuesday, hundreds of his staunchest supporters gathered in a park just across the street. The New York Young Republican Club had organized the protest, inviting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and conservative influencers like Jack Posobiec to speak.

The block-sized park was divided into two parts, with pro-Trump protesters on one side and anti-Trump protesters on the other. The mainstream press had its own section, largely covered by tents and hidden behind a wall of television cameras. Between these barricades, the demonstrators shouted at each other. You all identify as weird shit, shouted a man wearing an Iron Man shirt and white contact lenses. There are only two pronouns!

On Truth Social last month, Trump warned the world of the potential for death and destruction should he face charges over an alleged 2016 secret money deal. After weeks of uncertainty, the time has come : Trump had flown from Florida to surrender to be impeached. New York City took the possibility of violent retaliation seriously, putting 35,000 NYPD officers on standby if the protest, billed as peaceful and patriotic, sparked violence. The goal was to avoid a repeat of Trump’s bid to stop the 2021 election when thousands of protesters, motivated by false claims about the election, stormed the Capitol.

But as I walked through the park, I noticed more hands holding phones than signs or Trump flags. Despite the massive police presence and angry shouting, the most violent physical contact I’ve experienced involved people pacing, eyes glued to their phone screens. At least half a dozen times I’ve been checked by a teenager filming an Instagram story or a middle-aged man with a goatee wandering live from two separate phones, AirPods in his ears. Several news outlets reported that there were more journalists than protesters on the ground, but the line between the two could be blurred, it’s hard to spot credentialed press when everyone has a camera.

If someone wasn’t broadcasting, they were holding a microphone in someone else’s face

Almost every member of the crowd I spoke to said they were there to protest the impending arrest of the former president. (He is charged with 34 felony counts which include falsifying business records to cover up an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.) But there has been little protest. Greene opened the rally that morning with palpable energy, speaking out against injustice, corruption and communist democrats. But after his departure, 15 minutes after the start of the event, the atmosphere deflated. Later, beleaguered Republican Representative George Santos (NY) made a brief appearance to greet the protesters but quickly disappeared. A man tried to start a fucking antifa chant, repeating the slogan alone twice before realizing he wasn’t getting his way. On the other side of the fences, the anti-Trump protest had dwindled to a handful of people, none identifiable as antifa. The man muttered it one last time in a whisper before walking away.

What there was, however, was content. If someone wasn’t broadcasting, they were holding a microphone in someone else’s face. Outside of the protest, conservative pundits like Benny Johnson and Steve Bannon were hosting their studio shows. Their guests cheered the protesters, saying the day had been a success. Posobiec, who pushed the Pizzagate conspiracy in 2016, left with Greene and the other speakers. He retweeted the same clip of himself saying they can gag Donald Trump, but they can’t gag us all multiple times throughout the day.

As the protest stretched into the early afternoon, I started joking with Josh Schneider, a writer who was trying unsuccessfully to entice a dozen citizen journalists to interview each other.

There are more people shooting TikToks than protesting, Schneider told me with a laugh.

Trump created a whole new online media ecosystem with his 2016 campaign. He leveraged his extensive social network to become president, launching the careers of a whole generation of right-wing internet stars. For Trump, mainstream media and fake news would never give him a good jolt. Fighting this grievance online by sharing memes and stalking libs has become the most honored force for political activism.

After Greene was whisked away for a day of media success that would culminate in Trump’s lavish arrest party at Mar-a-Lago that night, it felt like the display was all that was left for the fans. Trump supporters.

As the day progressed, it became increasingly impossible for me to upload photos or videos of the protest to Twitter. Cell service can be spotty in midtown Manhattan due to the density of skyscrapers, but it only got worse as more people arrived. The man with the goatee, who goes by Freedom Jeffrey 1776 online, told me he’s been streaming occasionally throughout the day, addressing the spotty service.

Surprisingly, Jeffrey was the only person I spoke to who streamed on Rumble or another well-known, conservative-friendly social media network. After Trump was banned from platforms like Facebook and Twitter following the Jan. 6 uprising, a slew of alternative platforms grew among users. But in the past six months, most have collapsed. App store owners banned Parler, which reduced its ability to grow. Sources told me last month that Gettr, another platform, laid off most of its employees. Jason Miller, a Trump adviser, resigned as the company’s CEO in February to join the former presidents’ 2024 re-election campaign. Gettrs’ layoffs came after the Justice Department seized 2, $7 million to the bank account of a company with alleged ties to a fugitive Chinese billionaire.

Some of these services are holding up. A young protester, wearing a blue America First hat, said he was recording for a private chat. His friend leaned over to me, saying he was actually on Cozy.tv, a streaming service founded by white supremacist Nick Fuentes in 2021.

It felt like the display was all Trump supporters had left

Despite initial enthusiasm around conservative platforms, any hope of maintaining a following with even Trump’s biggest supporters appears to have largely faded. Ariel Kohane, an older man who asked me to interview him and take his picture, said he mainly uses Facebook. He recognized Truth Social, Parler and Gettr but didn’t use them much himself.

Jeffrey, like the other streamers I spoke to, mostly uses mainstream platforms because they can’t get the numbers on alternative sites like they do on Instagram or YouTube. Like Jeffrey, everyone else I met streamed on YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram. Jeffrey said sites like Rumble are for people who have already been deleted. No one seemed afraid of having their Instagram account banned.

Without cell service, I noticed more and more people walking around with their camera apps open. Some were recording, but it was not entirely clear what they were filming. Some protesters had been driving for minutes, phones pointed in a direction where nothing was really happening. Only a handful of people pressed against the barricades to catch a glimpse of the first indicted president in history.

One man, who refused to speak to me, walked around the crowd at least three times holding his phone on a selfie stick. When asked where he was streaming, he waved me off, just saying everywhere. I saw him again on his way out of the park, now filming his same path on a GoPro instead of his phone.

Towards the end of the afternoon, I noticed a man dressed in yellow repeating the phrase Trumps a felon. He had been in one place for most of the day, saying the same thing. But after Trump arrived at the courthouse around 1:30 p.m., he was almost the only thing left to film. A woman who had been pacing the park for hours started yelling at him, pointing her selfie stick at his face. Within seconds, another man arrived on the scene pointing his phone at the woman, trying to engage her in some sort of argument. Suddenly, the crowd looked towards the runoff circle that had opened up in the park, filming it themselves.

Then, after a minute, the streamers in the center of the circle dispersed. A Trump protester slipped into their shoes asking what looked like a friend to take a photo of her holding a memorial flag.

