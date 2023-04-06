Politics
Macron says he can ‘count on Xi to reason with Russia’ as Europe seeks to reconnect with Beijing
hong kong
CNN
—
French President Emmanuel Macron told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that he was counting on him to reason with Russia and help end the war in Ukraine.
In his opening remarks at the talks in Beijing on Thursday, Macron said Russia had ended decades of peace in Europe.
China claimed neutrality in the conflict and tried to portray itself as an agent of peace. But he has refused to condemn the Russian invasion and has continued to deepen economic and diplomatic ties with the Kremlin over the past year, including a state visit by Xi to Moscow last month.
Macron arrived in Beijing on Wednesday with high hopes for an eventual breakthrough in working with China to find solutions to end Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Ukraine tops the agenda, but Macron’s trip also has a strong economic component, with the French president heading to China with a delegation of around 50 business leaders, some expected to finalize or even sign new agreements during the trip.
Xi said during the talks that Macron’s visit would give new impetus to China-EU relations, according to Chinese state media CCTV.
The Chinese president said the two countries have the ability and responsibility to transcend differences and constraints, citing joint work on climate change and Africa’s development, CCTV reported.
Xi also said in meetings with Macron that he was ready to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the right time, French diplomatic sources told CNN.
Macron was due to meet Xi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for a trilateral meeting later Thursday, an Elysee source said, in line with a precedent of joint diplomacy with China between France and the European Union.
Europe and China are looking to find ways to reconnect, after three years of strict pandemic travel controls in China and deteriorating ties on a range of issues, including China’s record on human rights and its position on the war in Ukraine.
Earlier Thursday, Macron met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang to discuss Russia’s war on Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.
With the Prime Minister, the President of the Republic discussed the conflict in Ukraine, the statement said, adding that Macron also held talks with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Chinese Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, during which he highlighted the impact of the war in Ukraine on global security and strategic balances.
Ahead of the visit, von der Leyen also promised that Ukraine would be an important topic of his meetings with Chinese leaders. She and Macron spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in recent days before their trip.
A loosely worded proposal for a political solution to the war released by Beijing earlier this year was met with skepticism from European leaders, including von der Leyen, amid criticism that certain proposals like a ceasefire favored Russia. .
Nevertheless, Macron remained optimistic about working with China to move towards peace.
Speaking to members of the French community in Beijing on Wednesday, Macron said China could play a major role in the conflict in Ukraine because of its close relationship with Russia. He added that it would be wrong to allow Russia to have exclusive dialogue with China on the way to peace in Ukraine.
Ahead of his trip, a source at the Elysee Palace told reporters last week that Macron was not in China to question Chinese red lines, including the refusal to condemn Russia, but rather to find a way to create initiatives that could benefit the Ukrainian people and then create a way to find a solution to this war.
A recent example of China as a mediator was showcased in Beijing on Thursday, as the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran signed a joint statement on resuming bilateral ties after seven years. , following a landmark deal brokered by China last month.
