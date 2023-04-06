Standards watchdog plans to investigate defamation of MPs over Partygate inquiry | Communal room

Parliament’s standards commissioner has left the door open for an investigation into attempts by Boris Johnson’s allies to disparage the credibility of the Partygate investigation.

It is believed that a large number of complaints have been made to Daniel Greenberg over comments by former Prime Minister supporters that the inquiry into whether he misled Parliament was a makeshift tribunal and a hunt for witches.

Several of Johnson’s most ardent supporters have openly challenged political neutrality and the work of the privileges commissions, which have been ongoing for nearly a year.

The pressure is set to mount in the coming months as the seven MPs on the cross-party committee prepare to produce a report into whether Johnson misled Parliament by repeatedly claiming that all Covid rules were met in No. 10.

Daniel Greenberg says he is wary of interfering with Partygate’s ongoing probe into lien commissions. Photograph: Sean Smith/The Guardian

Greenberg suggested in a letter, seen by the Guardian, that he was aware of existing concerns and had chosen not to act yet to avoid interfering with the privileges committees’ ongoing investigation.

He leads what is effectively the watchdog of sleaze and standards and has the power to investigate an MP if he thinks he has breached the code of conduct.

This week, he responded to those who reached out to him to raise concerns about the language used by those who disparage the privileges board.

Greenberg said: I am very aware that the work of the committees in which these comments were made is still ongoing.

He added: I am anxious not to take any action at this time which might appear to impede or interfere with the work of the committee in any way (including any matter of possible contempt which the committee or the House may wish to raise ).

Greenberg continued: I am not proposing at this time to make a decision whether or not to initiate an investigation to determine whether the comments to which you refer constitute a breach of the House of Commons Code of Conduct.

However, he stressed: I will continue to monitor the situation and reassess as appropriate.

Although some believe that tarnishing the work of the privileges committee could constitute a separate contempt of Parliament, it would have to be voted on by all MPs and would be difficult to pass.

Greenberg has more powers to launch an investigation into a separate breach of the rules, although any findings he makes would have to be reviewed by the standards committee and ultimately approved by the Commons.

Complaints poured into Greenberg’s office after Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary, used a segment of her Talk TV on March 24 to claim: I don’t think there’s ever been a world in which this committee was going to find Boris innocent.

The committee showed very clearly that it had decided very early on to convict him.

Dorries then attacked the kangaroo court and what she saw as its disgraceful conclusion accusing it of changing the rules and lowering the sentencing bar against Johnson.

Johnson continues to protest his innocence and was questioned by the committee last month about what he knew and was told of the extent of the law-breaking gatherings at No 10.

He is the only witness who has been called to attend a hearing so far. A spokesman for Johnson said he fully respects the privileges committee and will review its findings in due course.

When committee MPs decide there is no longer a need for oral evidence hearings, they will go ahead with drafting a report, but not before local elections and the coronation of kings in early May.

When a draft report is finalized, Johnson will have two weeks to respond to its findings. The committee will decide whether to exonerate him of misleading Parliament or find that he did so recklessly or deliberately.

If it is tried against him, it is expected that there will be a row over the terms of any potential punishment. A 10-day suspension from the House of Commons would trigger a recall petition which, if signed by 10% of Johnsons Uxbridge and South Ruislip voters, would result in a by-election.

Johnson has already been readopted as a candidate for his current seat, where he has a majority of around 7,000 votes. Some Tories believe that while it would be humiliating for him to be ousted in such a by-election, it would allow him to find a safer seat in the general election.