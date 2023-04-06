New York judge in charge of Trump’s impeachment reportedly received dozens of threats | donald trump





The New York judge who presided over Donald Trump’s impeachment and the judges’ family have reportedly received multiple threats following the former president’s historic arrest.

In Manhattan court on Tuesday, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts related to his silent payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

NBC was among the media that reported that Judge Juan Merchan and his family subsequently received dozens of threats.

Citing two sources familiar with the matter, NBC said threats, like those recently directed at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and other officials, have come in the form of calls, emails and letters.

In addition to increased security around Merchan and the courthouse, New York City police have provided additional security for all involved personnel, NBC said. Biographies of employees in Braggs’ office had been removed from the district attorneys’ website.

The New York Daily News also reported threats against Merchan and his family, with a source telling the paper that the content of the calls, emails and letters were harassing and defamatory, with most trolls calling from outside of the state.

Lucian Chalfen, spokesperson for the New York Office of Courts Management, told the newspaper: We continue to assess and reassess security issues and potential threats. We have maintained an increased security presence in and around courthouses and throughout the justice system and will adjust protocols as necessary.

Elsewhere, J Michael Luttig, a retired conservative judge and adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, who rose to national prominence when he testified before the House committee on January 6, warned Trump that he was facing a gag order for his attacks on Judge Merchan.

No court would want to put a gag order on a president of the United States, Luttig told Axios. But if the former president forces Manhattan Criminal Court, the court will have no choice.

Mike Scotto, a former head of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Racket Office, told the same site: A gag order is used to protect the rights of defendants to a fair trial as well as the rights of governments to a fair trial, so that potential jurors don’t learn anything about the case that they won’t learn in court.

Luttig is an influential voice in conservative circles, widely considered unlucky not to have made it to the Supreme Court. He predicted the beginning of the end of Donald Trump.

But the former president enjoys comfortable leads in the polls for the Republican nomination in 2024 and party figures have rallied behind him in response to his historic indictment.

Prior to his impeachment in the New York case, Trump fueled controversy with inflammatory social media posts about the case and Bragg and calls for protest.

On Tuesday, far-right Georgia lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene led a rally for Trump in a park outside the Manhattan courthouse.

Inside the court, Merchan warned Trump to refrain from making statements that could incite violence and civil unrest. He also told a Trump attorney: I don’t share your view that some comments are justified out of frustration.

Trump delivers brief rambling speech after New York arrest video report

Hours later, in a speech at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, Trump called Merchan a Trump-hating judge; attacked the Judges’ family (I have a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris); and prosecuted Bragg (a felon) and other prosecutors overseeing investigations into his behavior in the White House and out of office.

Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutor Fani Willis is investigating Trump’s election subversion attempts there, with a likely indictment.

Trump called her a local racist Democrat.

At the US Department of Justice, Special Counsel Jack Smith oversees investigations into Trump’s election subversion and incitement to attack the Capitol, as well as Trump’s withholding of classified documents.

Trump called him a radical left madman known as the bomb thrower.

The Lincoln Project, a group formed by anti-Trump Republicans, condemned what it called paranoid, delusional speech encouraged by bigoted cult members who don’t care about democracy and American values.

Trump got the circus he wanted, the group said. The rest of the GOP fell in line.

