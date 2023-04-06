French President Emmanuel Macron turns to China’s Xi Jinping to advance Russian-Ukrainian peace talks





Paris – During a state visit to China, French President Emmanuel Macron called on his counterpart Xi Jinping to help push Russia towards a peace deal with Ukraine. “I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses,” he told Chinese President Xi. While Beijing’s official position on the war is that of neutrality, the Chinese leader did not hide his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, even visiting him in Moscow recently. France and other Western countries hope that Beijing can use these close ties to facilitate peace talks. French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping take part in a Franco-Chinese business council meeting in Beijing, Thursday, April 6, 2023. Ludovic Marin / AP

In a phone call ahead of his state visit, Macron and US President Biden agreed that there was “a common desire to engage China to help expedite the end of the war in Ukraine and to participate in building a lasting peace in the region”. The Kremlin, however, on Thursday rejected any idea of ​​Chinese mediation, saying the time was not right for a political solution in Ukraine. The European Union said it would welcome Chinese help, but rejected the idea of ​​Beijing as the mediator because of his support for Russia. After their meeting in Beijing, Macron and Xi issued a joint call for peace talks to end the conflict in Ukraine “as soon as possible”. The two also warned against everything the use of nuclear weapons in the conflict.

Development of relations between Russia and China since the Cold War 05:40 Ukraine is Macron’s top priority during this visit, but one of his priorities is also the renewal of commercial ties between the two countries as China continues to lift its COVID-19 restrictions. About fifty French business leaders are part of the delegation accompanying the French president. More than twenty agreements have been signed, most in the energy and transport sectors, but also in cosmetics, finance and agriculture. Climate change was also on Macron’s agenda during his meeting with Xi and other senior Chinese officials. Environmental issues are close to Macron’s heart, and he traveled to Beijing in hopes of persuading China – the world’s biggest consumer of coal and largest importer of wood from threatened forests – to change its ways . French officials see this visit as the perfect opportunity to “reset” relations with China. It seems to have meant avoiding some thorny topics in hopes of making progress on others. When asked if the president would raise the issue of Taiwan, French officials simply replied that France’s position had not changed but that it was up to the Chinese to raise the subject during the visit. they wanted it. Macron is also unlikely to volunteer for a chat on the controversial social platform TikTok, amid calls in France for it to be banned from use by officials, as has been the case in the United States and around the world. some other Western countries. Next year will mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the two countries, and a program of events is being drawn up that will focus on cultural and tourism ties. France is the top European destination for Chinese tourists, and this lucrative business has been hit hard by China’s long-running COVID travel restrictions. The numbers have started to rise and French tour operators and hotels are hoping this summer will see a strong comeback of Chinese visitors. New trends

