Jokowi justifies a large import of rice grains; Remarks Fear of drought





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, in a press statement on Thursday, explained the government’s reasoning behind the decision to import 2 million tons of rice grains until the end of this year. This importation is controversial because the influx of imported rice occurs in the middle of a harvest season, which in turn risks significantly reducing the value of local rice. He pointed to the possible bad weather which can potentially ruin local crops. “It’s because of the possible prolonged drought caused by el Nino,” the president said after a symbolic event with local farmers in Tuban, East Java, on April 6. Due to the fear surrounding the weather, Jokowi says the National Logistics Agency (Bulog) and the National Food Agency (Bapanas) are trying to increase the volume of its supply of available rice grains. He also made a statement pointing out that imports should be done before the actual project arrives and also affects neighboring countries. “We don’t want to end up in a situation where we don’t know where we should import it from. Maybe when the drought comes and we plan to import it from Thailand, Vietnam, India or Pakistan, but they don’t have the rice stock available. This is what we are preventing,” Jokowi said. In the same statement, the President is confident that the import of rice cereals of 2 million tons will not affect the prices of the product at the farmer level as it will be imported in several phases. The government ratified the import of rice in March this year. Statistics Indonesia (BPS) records show that Indonesia’s rice grain import harvest in February totaled 1 million hectares of farmland, which reached 1.8 million hectares in March. The peak harvest season is expected to last until April. FAJAR PEBRIANTO Editors Choice: The government raises the price of medium and high quality rice Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

