Alvin Bragg’s case against Donald Trump overlooked strengths





Manhattan Dist. Atti. Alvin Braggs’ indictment of former President Trump takes an open-ended approach to the charges that some critics of the unprecedented prosecution see as a weakness. What critics have overlooked are the substantial and unforeseen legal and factual strengths of the Bragg case.

A key question ahead of Tuesday’s indictment was how Bragg would increase the easily proven misdemeanor charges of falsifying business records. Under New York law, these offenses only become felonies if they are in pursuit of another felony. Many theories circulated as to which second crime Bragg would allege, and most possibilities had notable shortcomings.

Braggs’ response was basically I’ll tell you later. He took advantage of the wording of the state law, which only requires that the offense be committed in the service of a felony, to buy himself maximum time and flexibility.

Bragg may have to choose his crime down the line, perhaps in response to an expected defense motion for a bill, i.e. fleshing out the Delphic indictment to allow Trumps team to prepare a proper defense.

On the other hand, the prosecutor may not have to specify a second offence. Jury instructions on falsifying business records state that it is a felony if the defendant acted with intent to defraud, including intent to commit another crime or aid or conceal his commission. So it’s not clear that they’re even requiring the jury to agree on what the escalating crime is.

But Bragg also added a powerful second possible crime this week beyond what many observers expected. It is apparent from the fact that in returning his attorney Michael Cohen whole for the money he paid Stormy Daniels, Trump included enough to compensate Cohen for the income taxes he would have to pay, i.e. say about the phony legal mandate that camouflaged the silence money.

It’s unclear if Cohen actually reported and paid taxes on the refund or if the Trump Organization reported it as a business expense. The idea of ​​the Bragg team is that it doesn’t matter: the language that elevates the falsification of business documents to a crime only requires an intent to commit another crime or to aid or conceal his commission.

It purposely encompasses what lawyers call unfinished crimes. The law would obviously be satisfied by the inclusion of money intended to commit or conceal another crime, namely a false declaration of income, whether or not that crime has been committed.

Importantly, this theory could be a way around the legal issues inherent in the allegation that the second crime was a violation of state or federal campaign finance.

Alleging a campaign finance breach would also raise a factual dispute over whether the hush money was actually poured in to support Trump’s electoral prospects. The Trump team continues to suggest that the real purpose of the payment was to stop something from getting out [that was] false but embarrassing to himself, his family, his young son, as Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said.

It’s a wild theory, that’s for sure: the idea that Trump might not be a loyal spouse wouldn’t shock most people, let alone those who know him best. But in a context where the prosecution must prove his case beyond a reasonable doubt, the claim that he was trying to protect his family’s feelings cannot be entirely ignored.

This is where it is important that Bragg alleged a whole course of action, not only the payment of Daniels, but also a larger plan to stimulate [Trumps] electoral prospects by stifling other potentially damaging stories. Bragg pointedly pointed to this in his public statements of reserve this week, suggesting that David Pecker, the former chief executive of parent company National Enquirers, will be a critical witness.

Braggs’ statement of facts provided a nugget of new information that blows Team Trump’s alternative explanation for the payment out of the water. He notes that Trump told Cohen that if they could delay payment [to Daniels] that after the election they could avoid paying completely, because at that point it doesn’t matter if the story becomes public.

If the jury credits this statement, it will demolish the argument that Trump only sought to conceal the sordid facts from Melania. In fact, it proves that Trump was okay with airing the case to his family and the rest of the world once his election was secure.

So even though Bragg hedged his bets with a skeleton indictment, his statement of facts and public comments reveal a clear path to a felony conviction: to show that Trump’s falsification of business records was intended to aid and conceal a tax offense (whether or not it has occurred). ) and to prevent a revelation that would harm his campaign on the eve of the election.

Harry Litman is the host of the Talking Feds podcast. @harrylitman

