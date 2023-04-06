Ahead of PM Modis’ visit, ban on tourists entering Bandipur National Park until April 9





As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bandipur National Park in Karnataka on Sunday April 9, the district administration has banned tourists from entering the tiger reserve from April 6-9. This will be Prime Minister Modis’ eighth visit to the ballot. status this year.

According to the Prime Minister’s office, Modi will visit Bandipur National Park on Sunday morning and interact with frontline field staff and self-help groups involved in conservation activities. He will also visit Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu and interact with the mahouts and kavadis (assistant mahouts) at the camp. PM Modi will also interact with field managers of tiger reserves that achieved the highest scores in the recently concluded fifth round of the management effectiveness evaluation exercise. In Bandipur, the Prime Minister will also launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA). In July 2019, Prime Minister Modi called for an alliance of world leaders to crush demand and take a firm stand against poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Asia. The alliance is being launched to take this message forward, the PMO statement said. IBCA will focus on the protection and conservation of seven big cats, tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar and cheetah with the membership of range countries hosting these species. PM Modi will also inaugurate a commemoration of 50 years of the Project Tiger program where he will publish the publications Amrit Kaal Ka Vision for Tiger Conservation, a summary report of the fifth cycle of the effective management evaluation of tiger reserves, will declare the number of tigers and will publish a summary report of the all India tiger estimate. A commemorative coin marking 50 years of Project Tiger will also be released by Prime Minister Modi. Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner DS Ramesh issued a circular stating that the closure was necessary for road maintenance, pre-preparation and security. While people will be allowed to take the Bandipur Tiger Reserve road to reach Tamil Nadu, they will not be able to stop their vehicles halfway. The district administration also ordered the closure of homestays and resorts near the tiger reserve.

