Trump cartoon to be New Yorker’s first cover with courtroom sketch | donald trump





The New Yorker’s next cover will feature a cartoon of Donald Trump during his felony arraignment this week, the first time a courtroom sketch has graced the cover of the famed magazine.

Jane Rosenberg was one of three cartoonists allowed in the hearing involving the former president at the Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records, part of a silent money scheme involving porn star Stormy Daniels.

Prior to this week, no president or former president had ever been charged.

Court artists are tasked with sketching what happens during proceedings where cameras are not allowed, a move taken by the New York judge amid intense interest in Trump’s hearing.

I’ve been doing this job for about 43 years, but it was my most stressful assignment to date, Rosenberg told The New Yorker.

Trump spoke just nine words during the impeachment that lasted nearly an hour. Rosenberg told The New Yorker that she aimed to capture her austere demeanor.

Rosenberg became a courtroom performer after attending a lecture given by a practitioner in New York. His first paid job was a courtroom sketch sold to NBC on spec.

During her long career, she covered high-profile cases, including the trials of film producer Harvey Weinstein and singer R Kelly, both convicted of sex crimes.

I try not to have emotion because the tears that fall on my pastels are no good, Rosenberg told the Guardian in 2021, after sketching out the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell.

But I hear a lot of horrible things and I’ve seen a lot of crime scene photos. Sometimes it gets to me, even when I’ve tried to be neutral. My life is weird, I guess. [More than 40] years of seeing bad guys and bad things happen.

Maxwell, a British socialite now imprisoned for sex trafficking, drew sketches of Rosenberg herself.

When asked why she thought Maxwell did it, Rosenberg replied, “I don’t know, and I’m not going to try to read her mind. Maybe she was just bored walking out of her prison cell.

